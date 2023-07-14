Irina Shayk's Teeny-Tiny Black Bikini Proved Basic Doesn't Have to Be Boring

If there's one thing we know about Irina Shayk, it's that she's not afraid to show a little skin (hi, totally sheer naked dresses and deconstructed LBDs). And her latest look went the extra mile, making an already risky trend even more daring.

To kick off the weekend, Shayk offered up a bit of summer vacation envy with an Instagram post that proved going basic isn't so bad after all. In the photos, Shayk slipped into a classic black string bikini comprised of a triangle-shaped halter-style top and matching itty-bitty cheeky bottoms. A delicate necklace, black shield sunglasses, and a massive straw hat accessorized her poolside ‘fit.

Irina Shayk/IG

Irina kept both her glam and her caption simple for the post. She opted to go makeup-free in the snaps, leaving her clear, glowy complexion on full display, and wrote, "Red city ❤️,” alongside the carousel of photos (an indication of her location in Morocco.)

Irina Shayk/IG

Elsewhere in the dump, the supermodel took in the sights, stargazing at night, riding camels while wearing a multicolor minidress and caged sandals, and posing next to a horse in her aforementioned bikini.

Last month, the star was spotted in another timeless trend with a long history: Canadian tuxedos. Giving her take on the beloved staple, she sported a dark-wash denim jacket and matching low-rise skinny jeans featuring white seam detailing and black leather paneling. For a flirty edge, she left the staple unbuttoned to reveal a coordinating black bra top.

Irina Shayk. Gotham/GC Images

Accessory-wise, she wore short cowboy boots, a navy blue backpack, giant silver hoop earrings, and sleek sporty sunglasses. She styled her dark hair with tousled waves parted slightly to one side.