Irina Shayk Flashed Her Underwear Beneath Her Sheer Vintage Versace Gown

The dress was completely see-through from the hip down.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on May 29, 2023 @ 10:54AM
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk kept the sheer theme of her Cannes wardrobe going with her latest look at the annual film festival. 

Digging into the Versace archives for a night out on the French Riveria, the supermodel picked out a naked dress from 1995 (designed by the late Gianni Versace) that was well ahead of its time. The sea-foam green silk gown featured a plunging neckline with gold emblems adorned to its skinny, crisscrossing straps, and, rather than a leg slit, there was an asymmetrical panel of sheer fabric on one side that extended from her hip bone down. 

Irina's nude underwear was easily seen from underneath, and she emphasized its visibility with a series of seductive poses she struck during an impromptu photoshoot shared to Instagram. "Thank u @donatella_versace @versace house for opening the archive and make my dream come true .. GIANNI 1995 🩵 …… more to come …," she teased in her caption.

Irina Shayk

Shayk accessorized with crystal-embellished heeled sandals and round, gold Medusa earrings, and paired her brunette hair, which was worn down in loose waves, with a glossy berry lip and a glowing complexion.

This was just one of many barely-there outfits Irina packed for Cannes. She first stepped out in the tiniest leather bra top and a matching ultra low-rise skirt at the Firebrand premiere, and after that, the model took the naked trend to the extreme and wore sheer Gucci lingerie underneath her completely sheer bedazzled dress.

