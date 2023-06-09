Irina Shayk Added Edge to Her Sexy Canadian Tuxedo With Leather Paneling

And a bra top for some spice.

Published on June 9, 2023 @ 11:32AM
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk. Photo:

Splash News

The Canadian tuxedo has a long history of being a celebrity favorite (hello, Britney and Justin, Dua Lipa, Khloé Kardashian, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, the list goes on). And over the years, there have been many, many iterations of the classic look, from bikinis to patchwork dresses and everything between. Most recently, model Irina Shayk stepped out in a denim-on-denim look that proved that the age-old ensemble can be sleek and sexy, too.

On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted out in New York City in a dark-wash denim jacket and matching low-rise skinny jeans, both of which had white seam detailing and edgy black leather paneling. At one point, she wore the fitted blazer unbuttoned to reveal a coordinating black bra top, and she completed the outfit with short cowboy boots and a navy blue backpack.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk.

Gotham/GC Images

Accessory wise, she chose giant silver hoop earrings and sleek sporty sunglasses. Her dark hair was parted slightly to one side and worn in gentle waves.

Last month, the star was spotted in another celeb-approved trend: the naked dress. While attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Shayk paired a super see-through bedazzled dress with a Gucci G-string (a double-G moment) and a matching triangle bra.

Irina Shayk 2023 Cannes

Getty Images

Sheer opera gloves, knee-height stockings, and strappy black stilettos finished off the head-turning look. Later, she added a black blazer for a more polished vibe. On the red carpet, Shayk slipped into a leather crisscross bra top and an ultra low-rise matching maxiskirt.

