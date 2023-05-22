Irina Shayk Wore Nothing But a Teeny-Tiny Leather Top With a Low-Rise Mermaid Skirt

Irina Shayk Cannes' wardrobe can easily be summed up in one word: risqué. After sporting the divisive trend of Nike Shox sneakers and matching white crew socks paired with a red houndstooth minidress, the supermodel decided to ditch her clothes completely in favor of a barely-there, two-piece set.

On Sunday, Irina attended the red carpet premiere of Firebrand during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Sticking with the “less is more” motto when getting dressed, she bared it all in a skimpy two-piece ensemble by Mowalala that consisted of a black leather criss-cross top with red-distressed seams and a low-rise matching mermaid skirt with an exposed zipper. Letting the risqué look speak for itself, she accessorized with a massive diamond choker necklace.

Shayk’s dark brown hair was worn down straight and tucked behind her ears with a middle part, while the rest of her soft glam included glowing skin and a light pink pout.

Irina Shayk/IG

The fashion hits didn’t end there. Just a day before, the model celebrated Apple Original Films' Killers Of The Flower Moon in an oh-so-naked number by Self-Portrait. For the event, she wore a white see-through dress that featured ruffled cap sleeves and a mock neck smattered in sequins. She freed the nipple and styled the naked dress with nothing but a pair of white briefs. A diamond necklace, sparkly Jimmy Choo Bon Bon bag, and chunky black platform Proenza Schouler sandals wrapped up the evening look. And before that, Irina slipped into a Giorgio Armani navy blue, shimmery plunging gown with a ruffled tulle skirt. She slicked back her dark hair with a deep side part that accentuated her giant Messika diamond cuff earrings and swiped on a bold red lip.