Irina Shayk Matched Her Underwear to Her Lacy Versace Slip Dress

Color-coordination on another level.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 4, 2023
Irina Shayk
Photo:

Irina Shayk Instagram

Irina Shayk is continuing her vintage Versace streak in yet another dazzling dress. 

After flashing her nude underwear in a sheer sea foam green silk gown from the '90s, the supermodel returned to the archives with a second panty-revealing number. On Saturday, Irina wore an iconic Gianni Versace-designed slip dress that first made its debut on the runway by Naomi Campbell in 1996. The silky dress featured an asymmetrical purple bodice with lime green lace, as well as a contrasting bright blue skirt with a thigh-high slit outlined in lilac webbing. For a sultry shoot posted to Instagram, Irina took the concept of color-coordination to the next level by matching her undergarments to the gown's green lacing.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk Instagram

She rounded out the look with crystal-embellished heeled sandals, diamond earrings, and a giant aquamarine cocktail ring. Her dark brunette hair was worn down in loose, natural waves, which matched the vibe of her barely-there makeup look. 

"Versace , Versace 💙🩵 @donatella_versace @versace FW1996 GIANNI," Shayk captioned her slideshow of snapshots that were taken by a clear blue pool and inside a colorful cabana. 

Irina hasn't been the only style star to borrow the beloved Versace dress. Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian wore the lace-trimmed slip for Chance the Rapper's wedding, pairing it with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and sky-high stilettos with crisscrossing straps that snaked up her legs. She later shared the look on her Instagram grid and gave credit where credit's due, writing in the caption: "Naomi Forever 💛💫."

