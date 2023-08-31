Irina Shayk just made messy girls everywhere rejoice with her latest Instagram photo dump that offers up a super relatable look at her disheveled hotel room. On Thursday, the model shared a roundup of images documenting some summer memories, including some snaps from her recent vacation in Italy.

In the first snap, Shayk modeled a sheer maroon dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder detailing, which she layered over a black bra and underwear set to match her knee-high boots and shoulder bag. Other slides give her followers a look at some Italian architecture, graphic eye makeup, a plate of delicious-looking cheese, and an unconventional OOTD that included an asymmetric black dress and a baseball cap.

But the feral girl photo in question captures Irina trying on a sheer white micro-minidress with ruffled fabric trailing off the hem and rosette embellishments. She freed the nipple and wore nothing under the dress, save for a small thong. Thigh-high leg warmer-style boots and chandelier earrings finished off the look.

Irina Shayk/Instagram

Finally, Shayk rounded out the gallery with a few pictures from friend Riccardo Tisci's party earlier this month, one of which captured Shayk and model Mona Tougaard posing in a bathroom.

"I 🖤🇮🇹," Irina captioned the carousel.

Earlier this week, the star freed the nipple again by posing topless atop some rocks wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms, white crew socks, and Nike sneakers. "ROCKY SUMMER … " she ironically wrote alongside the photos.