Irina Shayk Unexpectedly Paired Her Sheer LBD With Crew Socks

The naked dress has taken over celebrity style and, now, Grand Prix's biggest event. The not-so-warm — but oh-so-hot — trend dominated the Oscars red carpet (see: Rihanna and her Alaïa sheer bandeau dress), followed by the 2023 Met Gala after-party (looking at you, Kendall Jenner), but there is much more where that came from. And by more, we actually mean less — as several of Hollywood’s most stylish celebs are now bringing the naked dress to fashion’s favorite sport: Formula One.

Irina Shayk/IG

Case in point? On Sunday, Irina Shayk attended Formula 1 in Miami in an outfit that was equally as sporty as it was flirty. For the race spectacular, the supermodel opted to pair bold undergarments including a baby white tee and an itty-bitty black thong with a matching sheer tank top dress. She teamed the floor-sweeping naked dress with white Nike crew socks and pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace, a black bedazzled handbag, and matching squoval sunglasses.

Beauty-wise, she styled her long black hair in effortless waves underneath a black baseball cap (keeping with the sporty-chic theme) and opted for a simple no-makeup makeup look complete with a bronzy glow and a glossy pink lip.



Irina Shayk. Gotham/GC Images

Last Monday (aka the first Monday in May), Irina broke one of Karl Lagerfeld's cardinal fashion rules by wearing sweatpants to the 2023 Met Gala after-party.. (He famously said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought some sweatpants.”) She paired the loungewear look with a white tank top and not-your-average bedazzled Timberland booties (celebs, they’re just like us!).

Earlier in the evening, she arrived on the infamous steps of the Met in an ethereal, satiny white gown with enchanting draping and floral appliqués. And we can’t forget the ballet flats.