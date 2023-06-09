Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Risqué Trend That's Actually Super Practical for Summer Achieve the style with these nine pieces. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Risqué trends are nothing new. We’ve seen celebrities don bedazzled, see-through gowns, string underwear, and quite literally nothing. But these looks are rarely practical — hey, I’m not one to judge, but stepping out in nothing but my bra isn’t really my style. But Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy summer ‘fits made me rethink this spicy fashion movement. Last week, both models wore lingerie slip dresses while out and about. Ratajkowski reached for a lace-trimmed Burberry chemise while Shayk slipped on a multi-colored Versace gown featuring a high-cut leg opening. Unlike many underwear-as-outerwear looks, these two choices hinge on practicality, ease, and class, versus something you only wear in the bedroom. This instantly made me want to run to the store and snatch up a negligee of my own, but even better, I can shop the best finds right here — and you can, too. Shop Lingerie Slip Dresses Topshop Lace Trim Satin Slip Dress, $94; nordstrom.com Reformation Provence Silk Dress, $278; thereformation.com Ekouaer Satin Chemise, $16; amazon.com All Saints Eldia Lace Slip Dress, $269; nordstrom.com Free People Countryside Maxi Slip, $118; freepeople.com Avidlove Satin Slip, $15 (Originally $18); amazon.com Alice and Olivia Kerr Lace Trim Asymmetric Hem Midi Slip Dress, $595; nordstrom.com Mineee Long Satin V-Neck Slip Dress, $22; amazon.com Topshop Lace Trim Lamé Slip Dress, $102; amazon.com irianshayk These little dresses aren’t only great for celebrities and fashion fanatics alike, but they’re perfect for summer as well. During the hot, sticky months, all I ever want to do is wear loose-fitting clothing that lets my body breathe. These options, such as this Topshop find from Nordstrom, do just that without sacrificing style. Often made of silk and satin, the lightweight material feels fresh and soft on the skin, while the easy silhouette allows air to flow throughout. Nordstrom Shop now: $94; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $15 (Originally $18); amazon.com Free People Shop now: $118; freepeople.com Sundresses are fun, but opting for a nightie-like dress, whether it’s a $15 discovery or $595 designer piece, is also a great way to switch up your typical seasonal attire. Everyone loves sundresses, and they should absolutely stay in your fashion lineup, but these silky frocks add a twist to your average summer outfit. Even better, they’re versatile pieces that work for day and night, depending on how you style them — and Ratajkowski and Shayk showed us exactly how this is done. Ratajkowski decorated her look with a pair of black cowboy boots, which she’s worn before, and Shayk chose strappy white heels. Each woman curated an entirely different outfit depending on their shoes, showing how adaptable this look is. You can even wear sneakers for a comfier fit, and you’d still possess that same draw. If you want to make the style a bit more covered up, then throw on a jean or leather jacket. Not only will you be playing with texture and textiles, but you now have an additional layer to take on and off as you please. You can even add a simple t-shirt under the chemise for an edgy, throwback flavor, which is sure to elevate the entire ensemble. Reformation Shop now: $278; thereformation.com Amazon Shop now: $16; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $595; nordstrom.com I have nothing but heart eyes for this super practical summer trend. You can’t go wrong with an all-encompassing piece that’s sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. You can even get away with wearing it to sleep and into the next day (I won’t tell). Shop further lingerie-like slip dresses below. Nordstrom Shop now: $269; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $22; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $102; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’ve Been Using Salma Hayek’s Viral Skincare Trick to Get a Glowy, Blemish-Free Complexion Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style This French Serum From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand Makes Skin “Soft and Smooth,” Per Shoppers