Irina Shayk Channeled Disco-Era Glam in a Fishnet Dress

A new twist to holiday glam.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on December 5, 2022 @ 01:24PM
Irina Shayk Black Fishnet Dress Disco Hair British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner
Photo:

Getty Images

In the last few years, we have revisited the fashion trends of various decades, including the '80s, '90s, and Y2K. Irina Shayk just made the case for another era known for good music and big hair: disco.

On Sunday, the supermodel attended British Vogue's Forces For Change dinner in London while wearing an ensemble that included a long black fishnet dress with scale-like leather detailing down the midsection. She kept her accessories to a minimum and paired the see-through dress with black strappy heels. For her glam, she opted for voluminous teased curls and dark maroon lipstick.

Prior to her trip to London, Shayk was spotted in New York City with ex Bradley Cooper and their daughter, Lea. The family took advantage of the city's many holiday-themed festivities, including the famous tree at Rockefeller Center before attending a show a Radio City Music Hall.

The two are known for their cordial co-parenting style. Shayk recently opened up about their daughter during an interview with V Magazine. “I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard,” she said. “Our daughter is being raised in different conditions, but you still need to set up boundaries. You can’t give her access to certain things [in order] for her to understand that you need to work hard to get something in your life."

