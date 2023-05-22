Irina Shayk Wore Gucci Lingerie Under Her Bedazzled Naked Dress

Irina Shayk just took a page out of fellow Cannes attendee Julia Fox's controversial fashion book. After already wearing one bold look consisting of a bra top and ultra low-rise maxiskirt, the model arrived at another event wearing a super-naked look (which seems to be the aesthetic of choice at this year's film festival).

On Monday, Shayk was photographed at the Hotel Martinez in a totally sheer black sleeveless dress that hit right below her knee and had giant rhinestone embellishments along the chest, shoulder, and neck. Shayk wore nothing underneath the frock except for matching Gucci-logo lingerie, and the look was styled with coordinating opera gloves, knee-high stockings, and strappy black heels.

Getty Images

She accessorized with diamond drop earrings, matching rings, and large black cat-eye sunglasses, also from Gucci. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in shiny glamorous waves, and she added a daring red lip to the already audacious outfit.

On Sunday, Shayk attended the Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) red carpet in a Mowalola set that included an underboob-baring crisscross leather bra top and a long, matching low-rise skirt. On Saturday, the model marked her arrival at the famed festival in a plunging tulle Armani Privé gown with voluminous ruffled skirt.

Getty Images

She added giant circular silver-and-diamond earrings and styled her raven hair in an Old Hollywood-inspired finger curl slicked down to her forehead.