Irina Shayk Paired Her Midriff-Flossing Black Leather Bikini With Lace-Up Platform Boots

“Bishchella.”

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 20, 2023 @ 08:00AM
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk’s Coachella wardrobe can easily be summed up in one word: sexy. 

After freeing the nipple in a sheer black slip dress with asymmetric ruffles and a thigh-high side slit, the model decided to ditch her clothes completely in favor of a stringy little black bikini. On Wednesday, Irina shared her latest festival look in a slideshow of snapshots shared to Instagram, captioned: "Bishchella." Sticking with the “less is more” motto when it came to getting dressed, she wore a black leather triangle bikini top with crisscrossing straps across her midriff and a pair of matching string bottoms. She accessorized with coordinating lace-up platform boots in a glossy finish, massive wraparound shades, and a black fabric choker. 

Shayk’s dark brown hair was worn down and straight with a side part, while the rest of her glam included black eyeliner and a dark pink pout. 

Irina Shayk

The fashion hits didn’t stop there. Days earlier, she took a Mad Max approach to her desert wardrobe, and opted for a black Rick Owens minidress with a huge keyhole cutout at the chest and a pair of black socks and platform sandals. After that, Irina wore denim shorts that were so short, they looked like underwear, and she tucked a vintage Notorious B.I.G. T-shirt into the waistband. For a layer of polish, Shayk topped off her outfit with an oversized black blazer that was longer than her hot pants, and accessorized with silver hoop earrings. 

