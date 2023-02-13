Invisible French Manicures Are the Dainty Twist to This Classic Trend

We all love French manicures — there’s a reason they’re so classic. However, while they’re perfect for the “clean girl” aesthetic, it’s always nice to switch it up. Enter: the invisible French manicure.

But, what exactly is an invisible French manicure? Simply put, it’s a French manicure with a subtle tip. This take on the classic look uses optical illusions to hint at a French manicure without being as straight-forward as a clean line across the tips of your nails. We’re talking ombré nails, nail art at the tips, swirly designs, etc.

So, if you’re looking to hop on the latest nail art trend, keep scrolling to discover a few invisible French manicure looks to serve as inspiration and add to your beauty mood board.