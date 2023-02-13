Invisible French Manicures Are the Dainty Twist to This Classic Trend

By Celeste Polanco
Published on February 13, 2023 @ 07:00AM
French Manicure


Getty Images

We all love French manicures — there’s a reason they’re so classic. However, while they’re perfect for the “clean girl” aesthetic, it’s always nice to switch it up. Enter: the invisible French manicure.

But, what exactly is an invisible French manicure? Simply put, it’s a French manicure with a subtle tip. This take on the classic look uses optical illusions to hint at a French manicure without being as straight-forward as a clean line across the tips of your nails. We’re talking ombré nails, nail art at the tips, swirly designs, etc.

So, if you’re looking to hop on the latest nail art trend, keep scrolling to discover a few invisible French manicure looks to serve as inspiration and add to your beauty mood board. 

01 of 08

Clear French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @sarahsgelnails

This trendy manicure style is for those committed to the French manicure aesthetic. This look has sleek frames that outline the clear tips.

02 of 08

Love-Inspired Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @meraki_nails_cardiff

This perfectly curated French manicure features a delicate  glitter design and tiny hearts that give the look an extra flair.

03 of 08

Negative Space Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @veryvipla

Use negative space to create this invisible look. Just a few strokes of white nail polish, and just like that, you’re a nail artist.

04 of 08

Addams Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @sadiejnails

This French mani is giving Wednesday vibes — and it proves that goth glam can overlap with the clean aesthetic look in its own unique way. 

05 of 08

Swirly Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @dagmara.zajac_

This beautifully curved invisible French manicure is such a groovy take on the traditional French manicure vibe.

06 of 08

Bloody Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @kaddyfromthewest

Perfect for Halloween — adding a pop of bloody red to your invisible French manicure makes it ideal for the spooky occasion.

07 of 08

Ombré Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @davids_nails

It’s easy to satisfy the French manicure look and still have some fun by using an ombré technique.

08 of 08

Floral Invisible French Manicure

invisible french manicure

Instagram @paiwaloves

This flower-inspired invisible French mani is perfect if you’re looking to switch things up. The flower vines outline makes the French shape more subtle than your traditional French manicure, too. 

