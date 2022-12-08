It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront

Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Amazon is overflowing with beauty and skincare deals just in time for the holidays; finding the best of them, however, requires a bit of shopping-savvy and navigation know-how. That is, unless, you take a fasttrack to Amazon’s Internet-Famous storefront: a section on the site that has the internet abuzz with its curated, categorized lineup of highly-rated, highly-acclaimed products. For beauty lovers, it’s a cave of wonders, twinkling with tried-and-true treasures from L’Oreal, Sol De Janiero, Laneige, as well as countless other brands. Below you’ll find 10 of the best beauty buys from Amazon’s internet-famous hall of fame under $25.

Shop Editor-Loved Beauty Deals Under $25: 

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

One of the inkiest mascaras money can buy, this fluffy-brushed gem is a mainstay in my makeup collection. As its name suggests, it packs a volumizing, ultra-pigmented punch, making it perfect for sultry makeup looks and evening affairs. A single swipe delivers an instant dash of sexy; if you’re like me, though, you’ll prefer piling it on to build the boldest lash look possible — which, thanks to its soft, fluttery finish, is totally possible, sans flaking.

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com

amazon Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection
Amazon

Why choose among Mario Badescu’s famously refreshing face mists when you can sample four of the greats? This set contains the fantastic four, in my opinion: the rosewater spray, a soft, floral spritz that smells, somehow, vaguely Parisian; the cucumber and green tea spray for a grounding midday dose of zen; orange blossom for a zesty, citrusy midday pick-me-up; and chamomile lavender, for misting yourself to sleep. Each is aloe-infused for added hydration.    


Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Amazon

With so many skincare products and so little space, I’ve commandeered a shelf on my boyfriend’s side of our bathroom. As my skincare collection has seeped into his space, I’ve noticed these patches disappearing more quickly than they once had. As it turns out, my beau is rather fond of these hydrocolloid dots — which, considering how well they work, is completely unsurprising. Apply overnight to a burgeoning blemish, and wake to a pimple that looks significantly less prominent. There’s no product, scent, or ointment; the blemish-busting magic is thanks to the gummy, gunk-absorbing hydrocolloid.  

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Essence

I tried this mascara after a friend and fellow beauty writer swore it outperformed any other she’d tried. Personally, I am partial to pigment and volume over length and flutter; if you, like my friend, are a fan of the latter effect, this mascara is for you. Its lengthening prowess is truly impressive, and at a fraction of the price of most mascara, it’s well worth stocking up.

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sweet Candy

Amazon

Incidentally, this is another indispensable staple for my aforementioned beauty writer pal. Shoppers love it, too, dubbing it a “must-have” and proclaiming that “all the hype is true.” I concur, especially in the dry winter months. This balmy ointment protects my lips from cracking and chapping and creates a smooth, supple canvas for lipstick. Plus, it comes in fun flavors, like sweet candy and berry.


Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Flawless Dermaplane
Amazon

I love the Dermaflash, but the replacement blades can get expensive — particularly if dermaplaning is part of your regular routine, as it is mine. In a pinch, these tiny, disposable dermaplaning tools have worked beautifully. Plus, they’re perfect for travel, or any other time you’d rather not lug around larger tools.


Shop now: $6; amazon.com

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

amazon.com

I could wax poetic about this cleanser; so, too, could shoppers, dermatologists, and virtually anyone I know who has tried it. As its name suggests, this face wash is decidedly hydrating. Texturally, it has a thin, creamy feel. It leaves skin feeling softer after just one use, and works over time to support the all-important skin barrier. For dry and oily skin types alike, it’s a stellar swap for a foaming cleanser during the skin-drying months of winter. 


Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Best gifts for new moms - Best Gift for Beauty Junkies: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
amazon.com

Lauded by the likes of Kristin Chenowith, who uses this best-selling body oil on her wrinkles, this product has made a name for itself in the skincare world. It’s versatile: slather it anywhere on your face, body, or dry ends (I have). Shoppers swear this stuff helps fade stretch marks, too. However you end up using it, you can expect a soft, non-greasy finish.

Shop now: $22 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro

This Brazilian body cream lives up to its hype. Slathered on limbs, it imparts a sexy, soft sheen by virtue of its nourishing ingredients, like coconut oil and Cupuaçu Butter. I’d be remiss not to mention its scent, which, honestly, is the primary appeal for me— and for so many reviewers who rave about the stuff. Cozy, gourmand, and distinct from anything else you’ll ever smell, the signature Sol De Janeiro scent is an alluring mix of pistachio, caramel, and vanilla notes.

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, Matte

Amazon

Amazon is a goldmine of NYX setting sprays: Shop an array of finishes, ranging from matte to radiant to plump to dewy, depending on your skin type and preferred look. Each is as long-lasting and makeup-locking as the next. 

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Image

Roundup of early prime beauty deals
Amazon

Of all the marvelous mascaras Maybelline makes, this one towers above the rest in the lengthening domain. According to reviewers, “one coat is enough” for extending lashes to their longest form. Fans of flexible brushes, which tend to thwart clumps better than their fluffy counterparts, will be happy to hear that this product has a bouncy, bendy tip that separates with utmost precision.

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty Deals:

