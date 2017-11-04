Shop Thick Gold Chains Inspired by Celine Spring 2018 Runway

Elana Zajdman
Nov 04, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

We'll always love beautiful, dainty jewelry, but thanks to Céline's Spring 2018, we're coveting thick chain necklaces. While pulling it off may not be as easy as wearing your go-to necklace, it's much simpler than you might think. Don't let the heaviness of the pieces intimidate you!

To achieve the perfect look, layering is key. Experiment with different widths by piling on several at a time. This is also a great way to make your jewelry look entirely your own. Layering multiple pieces will also help to create a texture that's entirely unique to the woman wearing them. We've gathered a few of our favorites from very wide to narrower, scroll below! 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Chunky Choker Necklace

Try wearing this over a black turtleneck. 

Marc Jacobs $225 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Multi-Strand Chain Necklace

Wear with a plunging neckline or a button-down shirt. 

Oscar de la Renta $400 (Original $890) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Large Link Necklace

This looks great worn by itself or layered with other gold chains and pendants.

Tory Burch $258 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Gold Plated Pendant to Layer

Looks great when worn longer (as shown) or adjusted to fit more like a choker. 

Chufy $1,325 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

1980's Vintage Twisted Collar Neclace

This is the perfect accessory for a T-shirt by day and a ballgown come night. 

Givenchy $395 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Double- Choker Chain Necklace

In this case, two is better than one. 

Jennifer Zeuner $264 SHOP NOW

