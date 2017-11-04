Shop Thick Gold Chains Inspired by Celine Spring 2018 Runway

We'll always love beautiful, dainty jewelry, but thanks to Céline's Spring 2018, we're coveting thick chain necklaces. While pulling it off may not be as easy as wearing your go-to necklace, it's much simpler than you might think. Don't let the heaviness of the pieces intimidate you!

To achieve the perfect look, layering is key. Experiment with different widths by piling on several at a time. This is also a great way to make your jewelry look entirely your own. Layering multiple pieces will also help to create a texture that's entirely unique to the woman wearing them. We've gathered a few of our favorites from very wide to narrower, scroll below!

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Neiman Marcus Holiday Gifts