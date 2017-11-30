Chic Tortoiseshell Jewelry You'll Want to Wear Now

Samantha Cohen
Nov 29, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

It's time to add a little warmth into your wardrobe this fall with Tortoiseshell jewelry. This timeless patterned material is perfect for pairing with any outfit day or night. Whether you choose light-catching lucite or dark resin options, they will instantly add a chic vibe to your ensemble.

Go bold with a thick cuff to make a statement or choose a simple pair of hoop earrings to dress up a look. We are loving the below Mark Davis and Baublebar bracelets, they have a touch of color and sparkle in them with vibrant stones. See all of our top picks below.

Resin hoop earrings 

These unique colored hoops are the perfect balance between sophisticated and trendy.

Dinosaur Designs $125 SHOP NOW
Ramona Bangle 

Simple yet modern, it is the perfect statement piece for any look. Wear it with skinny jeans and a sleek top for the perfect night out outfit. 

L. Erickson $98 SHOP NOW
Round tortoise drop earrings 

Go for an edgier look with these silver and tortoise drop earrings. 

Lauren by Ralph Lauren $48 SHOP NOW
Chunky Tortoise Cuff 

This thick tortoise open cuff will add a touch of elegance to your look. 

BaubleBar $34 SHOP NOW
Wind Chime hoop drop earrings

These super fun drop earrings are perfect for a night out on the town. 

Lele Sadoughi $150 SHOP NOW
Arc Earrings

These polished pink and tortoiseshell earrings would look great with jeans and a tailored blazer.

Rachel Comey $104 SHOP NOW
Tortoiseshell acrylic and titanium earrings 

We love these bold disc earrings with iridescent centers. 

Vanda Jacintho $355 SHOP NOW
Tortoise teardrop earrings 

These tortoiseshell teardrop earrings with mother of pearl studs are modern yet classic.

Lizzie Fortunato $175 SHOP NOW
Clare earrings in Blonde tortoise 

Put your hair in a sleek ponytail or bun to show off these gorgeous earrings.

Machete $48 SHOP NOW
Marbled Tortoise vintage bakelite bracelet with pink sapphires 

This gorgeous vintage bracelet with pink sapphires will instantly transform your look to pure elegance and sophistication.

Mark Davis $1990 SHOP NOW

