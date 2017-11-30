It's time to add a little warmth into your wardrobe this fall with Tortoiseshell jewelry. This timeless patterned material is perfect for pairing with any outfit day or night. Whether you choose light-catching lucite or dark resin options, they will instantly add a chic vibe to your ensemble.

Go bold with a thick cuff to make a statement or choose a simple pair of hoop earrings to dress up a look. We are loving the below Mark Davis and Baublebar bracelets, they have a touch of color and sparkle in them with vibrant stones. See all of our top picks below.

