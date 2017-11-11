9 Teddy Bear Coats to Keep You Cozy This Winter

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Nov 10, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

As outside temperatures quickly drop, we are craving cozy coats that will actually look chic this winter. Our solution? The teddy bear coat. Made with super soft fleece and plush fabrics, these are ideal toppers for any and every outfit. Simply put, we can't get enough.

Whether it is a night on the town or simply your morning commute, we have you covered with our round-up of the cutest and cuddliest options. Bonus points: all our favorites are totally faux fur!  Shop the best 9 below. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

MANGO

This dreamy coat is made for monochrome winter white moments all season long. 

Mango $120 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

This cool camel will keep you looking chic during chilly work day commutes. 

Topshop $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

J. CREW 

Go for a nautical spin like this graphic striped option in soft plush. 

J. Crew $248 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

This shaggy option will keep you cuddly during the chilliest of winter days. 

H&M $99 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

MADEWELL

A cropped version pairs perfectly with a chunky turtleneck, your favorite jeans and classic boots for an easy outfit solution. 

Madewell $150 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

AS BY DF 

You are bound to turn heads in this super feminine blush color way. 

$275 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

KENSIE

This double-breasted shape nips at the waist ever so slightly for a flattering fit. 

kensie $129 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

ZARA

Try a biker jacket silhouette for an edgier spin on the trend. 

Zara $149 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

UNIQLO

Test drive the trend in a classic style that won't break the bank. 

Uniqlo $30 (originally $40) SHOP NOW

