9 Teddy Bear Coats to Keep You Cozy This Winter

As outside temperatures quickly drop, we are craving cozy coats that will actually look chic this winter. Our solution? The teddy bear coat. Made with super soft fleece and plush fabrics, these are ideal toppers for any and every outfit. Simply put, we can't get enough.

Whether it is a night on the town or simply your morning commute, we have you covered with our round-up of the cutest and cuddliest options. Bonus points: all our favorites are totally faux fur! Shop the best 9 below.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Michelle Dockery's Favorite Leather Jacket