These Pastel Pieces Will Replace Your Go-to Neutral Accessories 

Aylin Koenig
Samantha Cohen
Nov 11, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Classic neutral accessories will never go out of style, but this season they have some serious competition thanks to pastels. While you may only think of pastels for spring, they're actually way more versatile than you might think. Not only do these light shades play well with other colors like black, brown, and navy, but it's nice to take a break from the monotony of neutrals especially in terms of accessories.

Adding a touch of color with a bag or shoes allows you to make a statement without going overboard. Plus, the pastel hues will give any outfit a sweet, feminine vibe. Try accessorizing a classic all-black outfit or printed ensemble with a pop of delicate pink, blue, or purple. You won't regret it.

Check out some of our favorites to wear this season below. 

 

 

 

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Cobble Hill Cross Body Bag 

We love this structured leather cross body. The pastel pink adds a feminine touch to any look. 

Botkier $198 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Elsa Shearling Slide 

Pair this chic shearling slide with a pair of jeans and a blazer for a trendy look. 

Aeyde $230 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Suede Chelsea boots 

Pair these gorgeous pink suede boots with an all black outfit for the perfect pop of color. 

Common Projects $525 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Cylinder Sling 

This sleek leather bag is the perfect accessory whether you wear it to work or a night out on the town. 

Building Block $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Mini kit zip satchel 

This petite tote in lilac will add a touch of color and chicness to any look.

OAD $350 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Kaya suede ankle boots 

This dusty pink ankle boot is the perfect neutral piece to work into your wardrobe. Wear it with cropped denim or a flowy dress! 

Brother Vellies $495 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Aplin textured-leather pouch 

We are loving the bold colors and sculptural shapes of this pouch that can be worn as the perfect day or night clutch. 

Roksanda $615 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Fur-trimmed suede sandals 

This flirty fun sandal is the perfect neutral statement accessory to amp up any basic outfit. 

Barneys New York $350 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Blue bissett leather bucket bag 

Carry this seasons hottest it bag in a gorgeous pastel blue. 

STAUD $350 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Suede ankle-tie sandals 

This lilac suede wrap around heel is a showstopper! Pair it with a jean and a classic white tee for an effortlessly chic look. 

Gianvito Rossi $1145 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Small Wallet Purse 

This mini purse will make a bold statement every time you wear it!

Zara $23 SHOP NOW

