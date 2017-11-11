Classic neutral accessories will never go out of style, but this season they have some serious competition thanks to pastels. While you may only think of pastels for spring, they're actually way more versatile than you might think. Not only do these light shades play well with other colors like black, brown, and navy, but it's nice to take a break from the monotony of neutrals especially in terms of accessories.

Adding a touch of color with a bag or shoes allows you to make a statement without going overboard. Plus, the pastel hues will give any outfit a sweet, feminine vibe. Try accessorizing a classic all-black outfit or printed ensemble with a pop of delicate pink, blue, or purple. You won't regret it.

Check out some of our favorites to wear this season below.