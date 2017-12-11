Shop 9 of the Chicest Marigold Accessories To Buy Now

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
Dec 11, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Marigold is a color that has been around since the beginning of time, but why does it seem like every designer is adopting this color into their collections. The answer could be because it quite literally looks incredible on women of every age whether you're in a city or the countryside, in the dead of winter or on a beach in the Caribbean.

We challenge you to think of this unique hue when buying your next sure-to-covet accessories. Scroll below to see some of our favorite bags and shoes to keep for yourself or to gift to that special someone this holiday season.

VIDEO: Coinage: The Cost of Dressing Like a Royal

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Pointed-Toe Mules

For a feminine touch to any outfit opt for mules. 

Nine West $64 (Originally $99) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Bucket Bag

The best bag to take with you while running around on the weekends.

Simon Miller $590 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Mini Velvet Bag

The perfect day-to-night bag. 

M2MALLETIER $662 (Originally $1,350) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Satin Slides

Perfect for every holiday party on your calendar this season.

Rochas $371 (Originally $650) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Vintage Shoulder Bag

This bag is all modern and perfect with a pair of jeans and sweater. 

Hermes $2,250 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Pointed-toe Slingbacks

For the warmer days this winter, these are sure to bring some sun into your day. 

Paul Andrew $506 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Short Strap Shoulder Bag

Pair with your favorite knit, trousers, and ankle booties. 

Steven Alan $165 (Originally $325) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Crossbody Box-bag

For a casual day in the park or a cocktail party.

Mark Cross $2,595 SHOP NOW

