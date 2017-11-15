Make a Bold Statement in Leopard Print Shoes 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Samantha Cohen
Nov 15, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Get spotted out and about in leopard print shoes. This timeless print goes with everything, and it's the easiest way to make a bold statement with your style. You can always count on the classic print to add a polished and stylish vibe to outfits. That's why we can’t get enough of it.

Still not confident you can pull off the standout pattern? Trust us. Wearing leopard shoes is the easiest way to add the print to your look without it feeling overwhelming. Whether you pair it with an all-black outfit for an extra ounce of sexy or style it with geometric designs for an eclectic look, this print will always give a flirty undertone to every outfit.

Don't forget that leopard also pairs well with a variety of hues—like vibrant red, soft neutrals, and earth tones. So upgrade your street-style look this season and rock one of the leopard print shoes from below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Lacely Leopard Booties 

Rock these pointed toe booties with skinny jeans and a leather jacket for a cool-girl look. 

Kendall + Kylie $210 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Kelsey Leopard- print calf hair loafers

This striking loafer is perfect to wear with an all black ensemble to the office. Trendy and sophisticated!

Aquatalia $450 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Women's Francy Pony- hair & leather sneakers

These high-top sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe!

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand $565 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Quin Flat Mules

Here's a sophisticated and edgy take on a classic flat!

Loeffler Randall $350 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Leopard- print calf hair platform sandals 

This ultra chic and glamorous sandal will have you making a statement anywhere you go.

Prada $1250 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Lyndon Haircalf Ankle Boots 

Go for an edgier look with these multicolored leopard print boots with silver-tone hardware. Perfect to pair with dark skinny jeans and a structured blazer. 

Alexander Wang $950 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Quant leopard- print calf hair ankle boots 

This ankle boot with a kitten heel looks cool and practical for any woman on the go! 

Aquazzura $1150 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Calf hair zip boots 

This classic boot style in leopard print is the perfect day-to-night shoe. 

J. Crew $398 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Wald Wedge Mules

Get an extra lift with these animal print low wedge mules.

Rachel Comey $391 SHOP NOW

