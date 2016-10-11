9 Things You Didn’t Know About Marc Jacobs’s dog, Neville

We’re all privy to a little bit of Instagram envy now and again, especially if your feed is filled with the musings of a celebrity (or a dozen). How often, though, are you finding yourself envying the life and excursions of a four-legged pup?

This fall, Marc Jacob’s charming bull terrier, Neville Jacobs, shines as the subject of his first biography, Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog ($23; amazon.com). It’s a collection of photographs documenting the life of the famous designer’s pooch, and if you’re a sucker for dogs, consider this your fall must-read. Like Neville’s Instagram account, the book is peppered with selfies—we especially love the throwback pics of him as a wee little puppy—but a closer look will reveal a glimpse of into Marc Jacob’s own headquarters where Neville makes the regular trip to take in an occasional meeting, model for the brand, and schmooze with the famous talents that swing by, like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Most of the time, though, Neville is strolling the streets of N.Y.C. with his BFF @choochoocharlies—unless he’s jet-setting on a private plane to St. Barts, that is.

If you’re curious to know about the unordinary life of this unordinary dog, scroll down to get to know him a little bit better.

1 of 9 Courtesy Marc Jacobs

TOP DOG

Sleep on the floor? Not this beloved pooch. Neville has the sweetest of dreams in “Dad’s bed” each night.

2 of 9 Courtesy Marc Jacobs

LITERARY STAR

Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog, published by Rizzoli, was just released last month. The beloved pooch “prefers books over television” to pass the time, and this quirky volume chronicles the life and musings of Marc Jacobs’s four-legged partner-in-crime.

3 of 9 Courtesy Taiwana

TRAVEL PLANS

“In St. Barts, where I travel for the winter holiday, I like the restaurant Taiwana—they love dogs.”

4 of 9 Courtesy Found My Animal

COLLAR + LEAD 

All of Neville’s shopping is done at pet boutique DoggyStyle NYC.

5 of 9 Courtesy Marc Jacobs

FALL WARDROBE

When it’s cold out, Neville dons a custommade sweater from Marc Jacobs’s knitwear designers.

6 of 9 Courtesy Marc Jacobs

HIS BFF 

“This is me with @choochoocharlies, my BFF.”

7 of 9 Courtesy Dickson

CHOW TIME

At mealtime, Neville enjoys N.Y.C. butcher shop Dickson’s Farmstand Meats’ farm-to-bowl line, a medley of naturally raised local beef and pork, yams, apples, and carrots.

8 of 9 Courtesy Bocce's Bakery

GOURMET TREATS

Neville’s favorite treats are from Bocce’s Bakery. “I love all their flavors,” he says.

9 of 9 Courtesy Wagoo

Play Time

Neville never leaves for vacation without various rope-toys to play with and Benebone’s Wishbone chewies to gnaw on.

