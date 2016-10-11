9 Things You Didn’t Know About Marc Jacobs’s dog, Neville

We’re all privy to a little bit of Instagram envy now and again, especially if your feed is filled with the musings of a celebrity (or a dozen). How often, though, are you finding yourself envying the life and excursions of a four-legged pup?

This fall, Marc Jacob’s charming bull terrier, Neville Jacobs, shines as the subject of his first biography, Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog ($23; amazon.com). It’s a collection of photographs documenting the life of the famous designer’s pooch, and if you’re a sucker for dogs, consider this your fall must-read. Like Neville’s Instagram account, the book is peppered with selfies—we especially love the throwback pics of him as a wee little puppy—but a closer look will reveal a glimpse of into Marc Jacob’s own headquarters where Neville makes the regular trip to take in an occasional meeting, model for the brand, and schmooze with the famous talents that swing by, like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Most of the time, though, Neville is strolling the streets of N.Y.C. with his BFF @choochoocharlies—unless he’s jet-setting on a private plane to St. Barts, that is.

If you’re curious to know about the unordinary life of this unordinary dog, scroll down to get to know him a little bit better.

