This Mascara Won't Run Or Flake — Even Through a Spin Class

I'm not one to wear makeup while I workout, but of late, I have felt inclined to add a little something to make my face perk up. And when that happens, the easiest way thing to do is use mascara.

Problem is, I'm super finicky about waterproof mascara. Most of the time, I just don't like it. So, imagine my surprise when I swiped on the new Eyeko sport mascara and found that not only did it make me look totally fresh, but it also didn't budge in the slightest during my workout — and completely removed with ease when I washed it off. Natch, I had to chit-chat with Nina Leykind, the co-founder of Eyeko to find out why this mascara can rock my world!

What It's Called:

Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One night of takeout... or $25; birchbox.com

RELATED: Glitter Tears Will Hide Your Under-Eye Circles

What Makes It Special:

Sport Waterproof Mascara features a winning fibre-enhanced formula with collagen boost and the power of 11 fruit extract that packs the ultimate anti-oxidant vitamin powered punch! Not only can you build the ultimate lash fringe that repels tears, sweat, and water, but you can use Eyeko Sport to weatherproof your favorite mascara as a top coat or to hold the curl even in the most humid environments. The unique gel formula doesn't dry out lashes like traditional formulas and the final lash effect is full on glamour!

Who’s It For?

If you have lashes, it's for you!

RELATED: Buy Your Next Noiseless Blow Dryer From Dyson

When to Use It:

Anytime you need your mascara to stay put...otherwise known as ALWAYS.

What It Feels Like:

Your typical mascara...but soft and not crispy in the slightest.

What It Smells Like:

Nothin'!

RELATED: What's a Chignon? But Really?

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says Leykind, "Unlike traditional waterproof formulas, Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara won't dry out your lashes and the fiber-enhanced formula volumizes and curls lashes with formidable hold to outlast and out-perform any other waterproof mascara!"

What the Internet Is Saying: