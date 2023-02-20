10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3

This may sound a bit odd, but Presidents’ Day is one of my favorite holidays. Hear me out: Not only am I lucky enough to get the day off work and score a long weekend, but it’s also one of the best times to shop under-the-radar discounts at top retailers. And this year, the beauty sales are major. Many of our favorite skincare, makeup, and haircare brands are offering major markdowns to celebrate the winter holiday — and for some, it’s the last time they’ll hold a sale until the spring.

Nothing cures the winter blues quite like retail therapy, and we did all the research to find the Presidents' Day deals that are worth shopping today. But we’re not just highlighting any and every sale: Every product below has the InStyle Picks seal of approval, meaning they’ve been vigorously vetted by our testing lab and are truly some of the best available.

10 InStyle-Tested Presidents’ Day Beauty Deals 2023

Whatever you’re in the market for, you'll find tons of beauty staples available for a fraction of their original prices. While Ulta is offering discounts on best-selling mascaras and fake lashes until February 25, the majority of the other deals end tonight (!!!) — which means today is your last chance to snap up your favorites for less before they’re gone.

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm

True Botanicals

If you have sensitive skin, chances are you’ve searched all over for an exfoliator that won’t aggravate it. Luckily, you can end your search with this cleansing balm from True Botanicals that's $10 off right now. The transformative formula doesn’t just effectively remove makeup, dirt and grime — it also gently sloughs away dead skin with a special mix of lactic acid, azelaic acid, and ginger, and still manages to keep skin supple and happy.

These features helped it earn the title of best exfoliating cleansing balm in our tests. “My skin felt hydrated and was much smoother after using this,” our tester said.

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); truebotanicals.com

Covergirl Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara

Ulta

Want to lift, curl, volumize, and lengthen your lashes? Well, this mascara from Covergirl can do all of that and more in just a few swipes. Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara flys a bit under the radar compared to Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara — which is also 30 percent off right now — but in our mascara lab test, it performed a bit better. Just one coat dramatically enhanced lashes and made testers look more awake, but two or three coats might make you question if you’re wearing falsies — it’s that good.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); ulta.com

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Amazon

Full-coverage foundation, longwear liquid lipstick, and waterproof mascara don’t stand a chance against this cleansing balm from Elemis that melts away every trace of stubborn makeup without stripping skin. The unique formula won the title of best multitasking cleansing balm because it starts as a balm, and as it’s massaged into skin, it transforms into a nourishing oil that disintegrates makeup. Once you add water to rinse, it takes on a milky texture to restore moisture levels and leaves skin feeling fresh and ultra soft.

“I was surprised by how smooth my skin felt after using this cleansing balm — usually I feel a little dry [post-cleansing],” our tester shared. “I think it's due to the abundance of oils in the formula.”



Shop now: $50 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Lilly Lashes Faux Mink Lashes

Ulta

Amp up any makeup look with these airy yet dramatic faux mink lashes from Lilly Lashes. “Despite the lashes being long enough to hit my eyebrows, the product feels extremely lightweight,” our tester mentioned in our lab test. (These lashes went on to win our best splurge pick.) Plus, we also appreciate that they’re easily malleable so they fit beautifully on virtually every eye shape, including hooded and deep set eyes.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $28); ulta.com

Conair Double Ceramic 1-inch Digital Flat Iron

Amazon

Trust us when we say you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a quality hair tool. Case in point: Conair's Double Ceramic 1-inch Digital Flat Iron, which won the title of best budget pick in our flat irons test. With a digital temperature display, five temperature settings, and extra long ceramic plates, the tool has similar features as straighteners triple the price, so it's simply a steal — even if you bought it at its already-affordable full price.

Shop now: $23 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Landot Hair Straightener and Curler

Amazon

Landot’s hair straightener and curler is another one of our favorite hair tools, and the best part is that it's actually two stylers in one. The unique multi-use product combines elements of flat and curling irons that allow you to easily create a wide range of styles, from pin-straight strands to beachy waves to bouncy curls. This versatility is one of the many reasons we named it best overall in our flat iron lab test. Plus, no matter how you decide to style your hair, you can feel good knowing that the plates on this tool generate negative ions to reduce frizz and add shine.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Face Masks

Amazon

Applying a hydrating sheet mask, in our opinion, is one of the fastest ways to achieve a dewy glow. And since there are so many to choose from, we decided to test a variety of options to determine which would give us that elusive glow.

This Neutrogena mask clocked in as our selection for best value due to the number of masks you receive in one pack — and now at $31 for 12 masks, it's even more of a steal. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid that soaks right into dry skin, while the mask itself is made from 100 percent hydrogel, giving it a soothing feel. Leave on for 15 to 30 minutes before peeling off to reveal plump, moisturized skin.

Shop now: $31 (Originally $35); amazon.com

NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand

Amazon

It’s hard to earn a spot as best overall in our tested stories, but this concealer from NYX was far and away the best one we tested (and we tested 25!). Scoring a perfect 5 out of 5 rating, the lightweight, creamy concealer spread easily and covered dark circles, blemishes, and discoloration handedly.

With more than 20 shades to choose from — including a trio of color-correcting hues in lavender, green, and yellow — this long-lasting concealer offers a natural finish that never looks cakey, even if you rock it all day long.



Shop now: $5 (Originally $6); amazon.com

Peace Out Pores Oil-Absorbing Pore Strips

Peace Out

We ranked these Oil-Absorbing Pore Strips from Peace Out as the best splurge in our test of the best pore strips, and right now you can get a pack for just $13 thanks to Peace Out's sitewide sale (the discount is automatically applied after you add to cart).

Developed with hydrocolloid and vitamin A, these strips deeply clean dirty pores and might even make them appear smaller. Throughout our testing process, we noticed that these strips work best when worn overnight for maximum effect. “I didn’t experience any irritation or redness, and it was an easy, painless removal process," our tester said.

Shop now: $13 (Originally $19); peaceoutskincare.com

Kiss My Lash But Better False Eyelashes

Ulta

These Kiss My Lash But Better False Eyelashes were our best budget pick for the best false eyelashes. We love their bold look that creates major volume and length, plus, they're just plain comfortable to wear — so much so that you could even wear them everyday.

Compared to other fake lashes, this band is much thinner, which helps them blend in with your real lashes and look totally natural. They're already super affordable at $5 a set, but today you can get them for even less.

Shop now: $3 (Originally $5); ulta.com

