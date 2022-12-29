InStyle Readers Couldn’t Stop Buying These 30 Beauty Products in 2022

These were your top picks.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Popular Skincare Products with InStyle Readers
Photo:

InStyle / Tyler Roeland

While bold, Euphoria-inspired makeup might have dominated the start of this decade, but 2022 showed us that beauty is taking a turn in the other direction. This year, the “clean girl aesthetic” — really just another way of referencing ‘no-makeup-makeup’ — dominated social media and the beauty space, with shoppers opting for a more minimalist routine and look. And InStyle readers were all about it, favoring simple makeup and streamlined skincare.

As a whole, our readers gravitated to affordable, effective skincare that you can shop on Amazon, but luxury picks weren’t out of the question, with a serum that lends to “luminous and dewy” skin among their top picks. And when it came to makeup, it was all about looking fresh-faced, with our readers consistently selling out a high-end concealer that gives you that, “Yes, I got 10 hours of sleep” look.

After looking through all of our data from the past year, these are the 30 top-selling beauty items InStyle readers couldn’t get enough of in 2022.

Skincare

CeraVe Retinol Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Tatcha is a celebrity-loved brand, with Jennifer Aniston using its lip mask and Meghan Markle opting for its exfoliant, but it’s the brand’s Dewy Serum that’s become an InStyle-reader favorite. Shoppers say it makes an “unbelievable” difference in their wrinkles, with their skin looking “new and young.” On the cheaper end of the spectrum, our readers loved the viral, dermatologist-approved brand CeraVe, with its retinol serum ranking as the third best-seller by quantity. And when it came to eye creams, few compared to Kleem Organics’ firming cream, which one shopper described as an “over-40 must-have.” 

  • The Dewy Serum, Tatcha, $34; tatcha.com 
  • Hanacure the All-in-One Facial Set, $110; violetgrey.com
  • Dermelect Revitalite Professional, $59; dermelect.com
  • Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face and Body Cream, $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com
  • Aspen Kay Glow Turmeric and Rosehip Face Oil, $23; amazon.com
  • CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com
  • Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Firming Cream, $19 (Originally $22); amazon.com
  • Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream, $16 with coupon (Originally $31); amazon.com
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum, $31 with coupon (Originally $35); amazon.com
  • Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion, $44; amazon.com

Makeup 

Radiance-Generating Concealing Eye Care

Chanel

Shop now: $95; chanel.com

Unsurprisingly, Chanel’s Sublimage le Correcteur Yeux concealer was one of our readers’ top makeup products — I mean, they almost immediately sold it out. This concealer is a beauty editor-favorite, with InStyle’s Tamim Alnuweiri describing it as being “so moisturizing” and “radiance-boosting.” Our readers also loved a handful of primers, including a tinted option from Tula, as well as long-lasting formulas from Dermablend and E.l.f. And for more coverage, there’s the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick from Merit, a Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker-approved brand.

  • Tula Blurring and Moisturizing Primer, $38; tula.com
  • Chanel Sublimage le Correcteur Yeux Concealer, $95; chanel.com
  • Merit the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, $38; meritbeauty.com
  • Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator, $5; amazon.com
  • L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com
  • Essence Lash Princess Mascara, $5; amazon.com
  • EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen, $35; amazon.com
  • Dermablend Insta-Grip Jelly Primer, $25; amazon.com
  • E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer, $8; amazon.com
  • Tan-Luxe the Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water, $48; amazon.com

Haircare

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Vegamour

Shop now: $65 with code NEWYEAR23 (Originally $96); vegamour.com

As for hair care, it was all about added volume and length, so it’s not surprising that the Nicole Kidman-approved brand Vegamour dominated the category. The brand’s shampoo and conditioner kit, as well as its lash and hair serum, were all reader favorites for their ability to individually promote new hair growth and give lashes that falsies-but-better appearance. Blow dryer brushes also proved their popularity this year with the Drybar Single Shot and Revlon One-Step taking top ranks among all types of hot tools.

  • Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $65 with code NEWYEAR23 (Originally $96); vegamour.com
  • Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $46 with code NEWYEAR23 (Originally $58); vegamour.com
  • Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Lash Serum, $70 with code NEWYEAR23 (Originally $88); vegamour.com 
  • Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $155; amazon.com
  • Davines OI All-in-One Hair Milk Spray, $38; amazon.com
  • Peppermint Rosemary Hair Regrowth and Anti-Hair-Loss Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $27 (Originally $33); amazon.com
  • Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $45 (Originally $70); amazon.com
  • Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo, $45; amazon.com
  • Ouai Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $60; amazon.com
  • Pura D'or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $40; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals
Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine
"Dry Cracking, Painful Skin" Is Made "Smooth as Silk" With This On-Sale Foot Cream Makes
Shoppers Say This “Miracle” Foot Cream Heals Painfully Cracked, Dry Skin Overnight
Related Articles
IS: Rare beauty eye brightener restock
Rare Beauty Just Restocked the Fan-Favorite Luminizer That Shoppers Say Makes Under Eyes “Light Up
Best Nordstrom After-Christmas Deals
Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals
Rose Inc. beauty
An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
primers were trending in 2022, instyle readers were obsessed
InStyle Readers Could Not Get Enough of These 5 Age-Defying, Hydrating Primers in 2022
NuFace CPC - This Editor-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Last-Chance Sale on Its Popular Face-Sculpting Devices
It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand
im a beauty editors who's tested over 500 products this year and these are the tk standouts
I’m a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Hundreds of Products This Year, and These Are the 25 Best
Peace Out Sale 1
The Depuffing Eye Treatment InStyle Editors Swear by Is Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale
Best Eyebrow Serums
The 7 Best Eyebrow Serums of 2022, According to Brow Experts
Iâm Trading Out My Body Lotions for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call âSo Hydratingâ
I’m Trading Out My Body Lotion for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call “So Hydrating”
Best Skincare Products with Caffeine tout
The 10 Best Skincare Products with Caffeine That Will Wake Up Your Complexion
cerave skincare
The Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Line That Went Viral on TikTok Is 20% Off in Ulta's Holiday Sale
Chanel Sublimage Concealer Restock
This Editor-Loved, Radiance-Boosting Concealer Sold Out Immediately — but It's Back in Stock Now
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefits Cosmetics
This Top-Rated Mascara Has Been My Go-To for 7 Years, and I’m Stocking Up While It’s 50% Off
Gente
If a Lymphatic Drainage Massage Is Out of Your Budget, This Body Cream Is The Next Best Thing
Skincare
Should Peptides Be in Your Anti-Aging Skincare Routine?
TikTok is Obsessed with Retinol Sandwiching. What Is It, and Should You Be Doing it?
TikTok is Obsessed with Retinol Sandwiching. Should You Be, Too?