InStyle Readers Couldn’t Stop Buying These 30 Beauty Products in 2022

While bold, Euphoria-inspired makeup might have dominated the start of this decade, but 2022 showed us that beauty is taking a turn in the other direction. This year, the “clean girl aesthetic” — really just another way of referencing ‘no-makeup-makeup’ — dominated social media and the beauty space, with shoppers opting for a more minimalist routine and look. And InStyle readers were all about it, favoring simple makeup and streamlined skincare.

As a whole, our readers gravitated to affordable, effective skincare that you can shop on Amazon, but luxury picks weren’t out of the question, with a serum that lends to “luminous and dewy” skin among their top picks. And when it came to makeup, it was all about looking fresh-faced, with our readers consistently selling out a high-end concealer that gives you that, “Yes, I got 10 hours of sleep” look.

After looking through all of our data from the past year, these are the 30 top-selling beauty items InStyle readers couldn’t get enough of in 2022.

Skincare

Tatcha is a celebrity-loved brand, with Jennifer Aniston using its lip mask and Meghan Markle opting for its exfoliant, but it’s the brand’s Dewy Serum that’s become an InStyle-reader favorite. Shoppers say it makes an “unbelievable” difference in their wrinkles, with their skin looking “new and young.” On the cheaper end of the spectrum, our readers loved the viral, dermatologist-approved brand CeraVe, with its retinol serum ranking as the third best-seller by quantity. And when it came to eye creams, few compared to Kleem Organics’ firming cream, which one shopper described as an “over-40 must-have.”

Makeup

Unsurprisingly, Chanel’s Sublimage le Correcteur Yeux concealer was one of our readers’ top makeup products — I mean, they almost immediately sold it out. This concealer is a beauty editor-favorite, with InStyle’s Tamim Alnuweiri describing it as being “so moisturizing” and “radiance-boosting.” Our readers also loved a handful of primers, including a tinted option from Tula, as well as long-lasting formulas from Dermablend and E.l.f. And for more coverage, there’s the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick from Merit, a Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker-approved brand.

Haircare

As for hair care, it was all about added volume and length, so it’s not surprising that the Nicole Kidman-approved brand Vegamour dominated the category. The brand’s shampoo and conditioner kit, as well as its lash and hair serum, were all reader favorites for their ability to individually promote new hair growth and give lashes that falsies-but-better appearance. Blow dryer brushes also proved their popularity this year with the Drybar Single Shot and Revlon One-Step taking top ranks among all types of hot tools.