InStyle Welcomed Editor-in-Chief Sally Holmes With a Night of Selfies and Celebration

It's safe to say fun was had last night at the InStyle party at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles, celebrating new Editor-in-Chief Sally Holmes and May cover star Quinta Brunson with some of our favorite (and super fangirled) people.

Guests were invited to bring a plus-one who inspires them, spanning stylists, agents, cast mates, and family members. And not to brag, but Bridgerton queen India Amarteifio brought Isabella Pappas, who said it was the most fun she's had since coming to L.A. for work. We'll definitely take that compliment, but have to give credit to the room — including Jenna Dewan for tearing up the dance floor and Tracee Ellis Ross for fielding more selfie requests than a high schooler at prom.

Longchamp sent all the guests home with Kelly Green Épuere bucket bags filled with Citizen Eco-Drive watches and Sephora faves Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream and Shani Darden Exfoliating Serum. A fashion industry secret is that stars sometimes are sooner to leave their gift bag than they are to tote it with them to their next appearance that night. Not a soul forgot to take theirs — and the few that did realized quickly turned around and came back for them.

The fete was photographed by Flo Ngala, the first Black woman to shoot the Met Gala, but unofficially, guest took cameras into their own hands, literally, snapping Polaroids of each other for some cute candid shots that were instantly photo-wall worthy.

Scroll through to relive the night.

