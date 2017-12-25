What InStyle Editors Are Reading Over the Holidays

What better way to enjoy “the most wonderful time of the year” than with a good book in hand? In case you need a recommendation (or six), we solicited our resident office bookworms to share the titles they can’t wait to dig into over the holidays. From this year’s National Book Award winner to our generation’s next The Handmaid’s Tale, check out the reads we’re packing in our suitcases.

Whether you're getting cozy by a Christmas fire or escaping for a sunny getaway, these books are great vacation companions.

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

“I’ve been planing to read Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward ever since it won the National Book Award and made the New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2017 list last month. Now that I have my hands on a copy, it’s officially time for me to dive into this story about a struggling family trying to navigate life in the South—and that’s just what I intend to do over the holidays.” —Samantha Simon, assistant editor

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE BY CELESTE NG

“I liked Ng’s debut novel, Everything I Never Told You, so her newest story was a no-brainer pick for me.” —Steffi Lee, assistant fashion editor

A VISIT FROM THE GOON SQUAD BY JENNIFER EGAN

“I just started reading A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan, a novel about the magnetic and adrift characters who populate the music industry (as far as I can tell). It's been on my list for a while because so many people, including the folks who hand out the Pulitzer Prize, rave about it. And I get it—Egan’s intoxicating prose recently made me miss my subway stop.” —Romy Oltuski, digital features director

BENEATH A SCARLET SKY BY MARK SULLIVAN

“I’ve been really into World War II historical fiction, and this book (based on a true story) takes on a unique angle by focusing on the war’s effect on Italy. The holidays will give me a chance to get through all 524 pages.” —Olivia Bahou, assistant digital editor

BUNNY MELLON: THE LIFE OF AN AMERICAN STYLE LEGEND BY MERYL GORDON

“The new biography of Bunny Mellon was recommended by so many friends. I’ve already dipped into one exciting chapter.” —Rina Stone, executive creative director

THE POWER by Naomi Alderman

“Amid a seemingly never-ending stream of sexual harassment stories, I’m excited to dive headfirst into Naomi Alderman’s feminist dystopia, where women have power over men.” —Claire Stern, associate editor

