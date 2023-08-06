Shoppers in Their 60s Call This $21 Brightening Cleanser “Absolutely Renewing” for Dull Skin

Recently, I used an extra-strength at-home chemical peel one too many times in a given week. My skin had been looking dull, tired, and flat, and while peels can certainly deliver instant glow, they can also inflict unflattering irritation and dryness if overused. I’ve learned my lesson — though, I’ll admit, I’m still tempted to whip out the alpha hydroxy acid when my skin looks lifeless. A more suitable, sustainable solution: The Instanatural Glycolic Cleanser, which contains my beloved AHA in a formula designed for daily use. Over 2,000 shoppers at Amazon — many of whom have sensitive skin — have given it a perfect five-star rating, and for a limited time, the brightening face wash is on sale for $21 with an onsite coupon. 

Amazon InstaNatural Glycolic Cleanser Face Wash, Reduces the Look of Pores and Uneven Texture, Gently Exfoliates, with Glycolic Acid and Cucumber Extract

Amazon

The Instanatural Glycolic Cleanser is a gentle resurfacing face wash that brightens skin and delivers a noticeable glow after a single use. Over time, the formula fades the appearance of hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and other issues that may prevent skin from looking even-toned. Formulated for all skin types, it’s infused with some of the most stellar anti-aging ingredients, including vitamin C and glycolic acid. 

Together, vitamin C and glycolic acid make for an unbeatable brightening duo. Vitamin C is inherently skin-brightening, and a dermatologist-favorite ingredient thanks to its hyperpigmentation-thwarting power. Glycolic acid, a chemical exfoliator and member of the alpha hydroxy acid family, sloughs dead surface cells from the skin to reveal a healthy, radiant glow almost instantly. Over time, glycolic acid has also been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, as has vitamin C. 

While these ingredients are often irritating to sensitive skin, they’re formulated with gentleness in mind. In fact, all skin types, ranging from sensitive to oily, can benefit sans irritation, per the brand. Plus, the formula contains skin-soothers like cucumber and chamomile, which calm skin and mitigate irritation risk. Finally, it features antioxidant-rich green tea extract, which has been shown to defend skin from environmental skin-agers.

Shoppers are impressed. “My skin glows,” says one shopper, whose “aging skin” feels “firmer,” and looks noticeably less line-laden thanks to the cleanser. Another reviewer reports the cleanser smoothed their facial lines and improved their overall tone, delivering a “fresh” complexion after three weeks. One more reviewer says the cleanser “dramatically decreased” their hyperpigmentation. “I am now a glowing goddess,” notes another fan, who says the “dark spots [they’ve] had for years” have faded thanks to the cleanser. Finally, a shopper in their late 60s calls the cleanser “absolutely renewing” for dull skin, and another over 50 reports “a more uniform appearance” in their skin tone. 

For a cleanser that instantly imparts a healthy glow to tired skin and diminishes signs of aging over time, shop the Instanatural Glycolic Cleanser Face Wash while it’s over 45 percent off at Amazon.

