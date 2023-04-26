I Refuse to Use Anything but This $22 Eye Serum to De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Skin Every Morning

I like to think of myself as an eye cream aficionado because I am constantly on the hunt for a formula that depuffs, hydrates, and — if I’m lucky — improves the appearance of the dark circles I’ve inherited. I have sensitive skin and have found that certain eye serums burn the outer corners of my under eyes, leaving them discolored. In the process of finding an under-eye treatment that’s gentle, non-irritating, and soothing, I met my perfect match: Innisfree’s Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Serum.

This green tea eye serum is a lightweight gel that’s suitable for all skin types. It contains five types of hyaluronic acid for amplified hydration, plus anti-inflammatory green tea to protect your skin against free radicals and reduce redness. Additionally, the serum contains squalane and ceramides, creating a protective barrier that locks in moisture. The serum is free of harmful ingredients such as parabens and phthalates.

When I wake up in the morning, my eyes are usually so puffy and dry that I am scrambling to get out of bed to treat them. I start my skincare routine with a cleanser, followed by a toner, and then follow up with my core third step, the Innisfree eye serum. I pop it in the fridge for about 30 minutes so that when I apply it to my under eyes, it's nice and cool. I push down on the pump once to release the serum, massaging the rollerball applicator around my eyes and on my T-zone. Immediately, my morning puffiness is gone, and my skin feels glowy and hydrated, allowing my makeup to glide on without peeling or flaking. Another bonus: It reduces the fine lines under my eyes, which minimizes my concealer creasing throughout the day.

While I can't stop talking about this game-changing eye serum, Amazon shoppers are also fans. One shopper with puffy eyes says that the "cooling metal roller mixed with the green tea does the job," effectively reducing the swelling. Another reviewer described it as being "soothing to the eye area" and "moisturizing as well." A final shopper said they apply the eye serum at night so that when they wake up, they "look refreshed" and have "no wrinkles, dark circles, or bags under their eyes."

