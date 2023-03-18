Amazon Shoppers Say This Hands-Free Accessory Is a Must-Have for Carrying All Your Essentials

Keep 'em right where you can see 'em.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
Published on March 18, 2023
cute fanny packs
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Let me set the scene for you: You're standing at the front of the checkout line at the grocery and it's time to pay. You reach for your sizable, over-the-shoulder bag and wiggle your hand into what feels like a never-ending abyss in search of your wallet. Everyone behind you is waiting and watching. Your concern builds as you think back to whether it could be at home or in your car — or worse, mistakenly strewn on the sidewalk — but alas, you find it at the very bottom of your bag. If you’ve ever experienced a similar frustrating scenario, allow me to introduce you to Inicat’s Crossbody Sling Bag on Amazon. 

Made from faux leather and available in 100 color and style options, this deceivingly small carry-all features two zip pockets with card slots and a spacious main pocket designed to hold your cell phone. It can be worn multiple ways: as a crossbody purse, sling bag, or backpack, but no matter how you wear it, this hands-free accessory will give you the freedom to move about without having to carry a clunky bag.

INICAT Small Sling Bag Fanny Packs Crossbody Bags Gifts for Women Men Teen Girls

Amazon

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

From daily activities like grocery shopping and walking your dog, to unique experiences like traveling or attending a concert, this crossbody makes it easy to carry and access your valuables, while keeping them where you can see them. Best of all: It’s big enough to hold your phone, keys, and wallet, but its small size still proves it to be a great option for traveling light. 

The compact bag has won over nearly 5,200 Amazon shoppers looking to downsize their everyday tote. One reviewer who recently traveled with their fanny pack said, "It [held] my phone, ID, cards, cash, and lipstick with room to spare. Everything was accessible and I felt [like] my belongings were safer in this bag." Another shopper agreed, adding that they “could not love it more,” and claimed the bag “is the perfect size, [holding] just what I need (and even a little more!).” A final reviewer said, "[It’s] great for when we are doing a lot of walking or running errands. My big purse is unneeded."

With Inicat’s hands-free Crossbody Bag, you’ll no longer have to search for your keys at the bottom of a big bag. Buy it for $26 with an on-site coupon at Amazon.

