In The Mag

Euphoria Star Alexa Demie and '90s Icon Patricia Arquette Wax Poetic About Their Favorite Fashion Decade

And the time Arquette rented a red carpet dress from Palace Costume.
Playing Dress-up with Jodie Comer

The Free Guy actress talks taking risks, dealing with internet controversy, and meeting Phoebe Waller-Bridge at an after-party.
Josie Totah Is Exactly Where She Wants to Be

The actress opens up about her role on the Saved by the Bell reboot and finally feeling free.
Sloane Crosley Says Farewell to 2020

"What doesn’t kill you makes you really tired."
Barack Obama on The Women Who Made Him

The former president reflects on his childhood and what makes Michelle, Sasha, and Malia so badass.
Nicole Richie Saved the Bees (from Her Dad's Side Eye)

The TV star-cum-chicken farmer on her many pets and why she no longer gives her dad honey.

Nobody Does Christmas Like Dolly Parton

'Tis the season to be a little extra.
Jason Momoa Will Save Us All

With his artistic spirit, brawny physicality, and a pink scrunchie or two, the actor is the leading man we need.
Viola Davis Knows the Power of Authenticity — and a Good Quarantine Cocktail

Hugh Grant Is Ready to Get Emotional

Tina Turner Takes "All the Credit" For Her Signature Style

Sia Adopted Two Teen Sons — and They Changed Her Life Forever

The Women Who Showed Up

With conviction, vision, humor, and guts, these women (and a token man) have given us comfort during COVID.

Katie Holmes Like You've Never Seen Her Before

The Badass 50 2020: Meet the Women Who Are Changing the World

Olivia Wilde Won't "Pick a Lane"

