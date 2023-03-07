While fashion collaborations are more of a standard M.O. now than the novel, eyebrow-raising moments that they used to be (nobody will ever forget the rush of nabbing a Stella McCartney piece at H&M way back in 2005 or heading to Target for a bit of Proenza Schouler in 2007), iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung, the New York-based designer's team-up with JCPenney, stands out from the noise by simply sticking to Prabal's own ethos: inclusion. Gurung has always showcased his collections on a wide array of bodies and skin tones during his NYFW presentations and that wasn't going to change with his special limited-edition collection at JCPenney. And both the retailer and the designer took the idea of inclusion even one step further: everything in the release is under $100, so even more people can have a piece of this special line.

“This collaboration with JCPenney is a joyful tribute to the power and resilience of the female spirit,” Gurung said in a press release. “This collection is a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and optimism and is an ode to the women who have held my hand and helped me grow. To me, beauty is inclusion in every size, every color, and that is the world I live in and the world I wanted to create with this collection.”

The collection includes dresses in solids and patterns as well as allover sequins. There's also a jumpsuit, a shirtdress, and everything between, including the perfect pieces for cocktails, summer weddings, and isn't Mother's Day brunch coming up on the calendar soon?

Norman Jean Roy

Norman Jean Roy

To celebrate Women’s History Month, JCPenney is planning to donate $10,000 to a charity connected with the models in the campaign: women's health advocate and supermodel Shalom Harlow, philanthropist Natalia Bryant, singer-songwriter Varsha Thapa, co-Founder of Thirteen Lune Nyakio Grieco, CEO of Prados Beauty Cece Meadows, and beauty pioneer Sara Happ. Shikshya Foundation Nepal, a foundation that Prabal has worked with in the past, will also get a donation. Grieco chose Girls Inc. of Los Angeles, Harlow is gifting her donation to Beba Clinic, and Bryant chose the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to receive her share, just to name a few of the charities that will benefit from the collection.



“I am so proud of this collaboration with highly celebrated designer, Prabal Gurung, and our ability to make high-quality fashion accessible to all,” JCPenney's Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo added. She went on to commend Gurung for his efforts on celebrating all women and noting that she was sure the JCPenney customer would find joy when choosing one of the designs. "Through this limited-edition collection, we are bringing the beauty of inclusivity to life with vibrant colors and feminine designs. This partnership celebrates women and exemplifies our mission to provide quality and value to our customers.”

Norman Jean Roy

Harlow echoed the sentiment, stating that there was power in feeling good, looking good, and doing good.

“The beauty of a dress is that you can zip yourself into a facet of your personality,” Harlow said of the collection. “It enhances an expression of who you want to present to the world that day. That’s the power of a beautiful dress.”

iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung is available now at JCPenney.com and select JCPenney stores.