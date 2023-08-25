The Creamy, Crease-Resistant Concealer Pamela Anderson Keeps in Her Purse Is the Only One I’ll Use

Shoppers with mature skin agree it "doesn't settle in fine lines."

By
Bridget Degnan
Published on August 25, 2023

Ilia Concealer Review
Photo:

Ilia / InStyle

After years of trial and error, I have my minimalist makeup routine down to a science. For quite some time, I’ve been loyal to the same skincare must-haves, mascara, skin tint, and blush, but the one item I’ve struggled with is concealer. I’ve tried dozens of them, ranging from drugstore favorites to bestsellers from top brands, but there’s always been a flaw, like seeing it settle into my creases, dry out my under-eye area, or be unable to provide enough coverage to my dark circles and blemishes. But the search is finally over: Ilia’s True Skin Serum Concealer is officially my everyday go-to. 

As a shopping editor, one of my duties is to test products and give my honest opinion. So, when Ilia reached out about trying its best-selling concealer, I jumped at the opportunity in hopes of finding a concealer that actually works for me. And it doesn’t hurt that the one-and-only Pamela Anderson is a fan of it and keeps it in her purse, per British Vogue’s In The Bag series. My one-sentence review after using the True Serum Concealer? It embodies the best qualities of all the other concealers I’ve tried without a smidge of the negatives, instantly becoming a staple in my routine. 

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer

True Skin Serum Concealer

Ilia

As a clean beauty brand, it’s no surprise that the concealer contains effective skincare ingredients, including brightening vitamin C and Albizia Julibrissin Bark Extract, which helps to heal skin, according to the NIH, and can reduce the appearance of fine lines, Ilia says. In other words, it has anti-aging benefits, so when using it to cover and brighten your skin, it’s also improving the skin’s barrier, which helps it hold onto hydration. 

The serum-like concealer is creamy yet lightweight and moisturizing, so it doesn’t settle into creases and is easy to blend. As far as coverage goes, I’ve been so impressed with how just a little dab conceals my popped pimples (I’m a picker, and I’m not proud of it), and just three small dots hide my dark circles, making me look way more well rested than I really am. It looks nice over foundation and on its own for a no-makeup makeup look, plus the small applicator is the ideal size for applying the right amount of product to any area of your face.

The concealer has a lot more fans than just me and Pamela Anderson. There are thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers who say that it “goes on smoothly,” “doesn’t look cakey,” and “stays on all day.” One 74-year-old customer said it’s “the best concealer [they’ve] ever used,” noting that it “covers under-eye darkness” and “brightens up [their] face.” Other mature shoppers shared that it “goes on like silk” and “doesn’t settle in fine lines and wrinkles.”

Coming from someone who’s had complaints about every other concealer, the Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer is worth the money. Add it to your cart today along with more of the brand’s bestsellers below. 

