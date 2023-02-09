Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That’s Always in Her Bag, and It’s From a Hollywood-Loved Brand

Kaelin Dodge
Published on February 9, 2023

Since the ‘90s, people have been trying to emulate Pamela Anderson — she’s just got a certain something about her. Her thin, pointed brows were a staple of the time and we can’t help but wonder if the resurgence of fuzzy hats in 2021 stemmed from her iconic VMAs look. And while her trend-setting status has had a long-lasting impact, it’s also far from over — she’s kind of our spring mood board. Just last week she introduced us to a bra hack that’s changed the styling game and now, via Vouge’s In the Bag series, she’s given us an inside-look at her beauty routine, including the concealer she always keeps on hand.

The actress and author went through all of her essentials, i.e. the things so important they stay in her purse, and one item was a standout (no, not the G-string): Ilia’s shopper-favorite True Skin Serum Concealer. “I love Ilia,” said Anderson, whose bag also included the brand’s highlighting powder, “[It’s] really beautiful.” 

True Skin Serum Concealer

Ilia

Shop now: $32; iliabeauty.com and sephora.com

We’re not entirely surprised: The clean-beauty brand has been a consistent celebrity-staple, used by everyone from Kate Hudson to Gwyneth Paltrow to Miranda Kerr. It also happens to be editor-loved thanks to nourishing formulas — and this concealer is no exception. The Serum Concealer is formulated with brightening vitamin C and albizia julibrissin bark extract which, per the brand, promotes more even, smoother skin. This means that as you cover dark under-eye circles, you’re also helping to correct them.

While Anderson’s stamp of approval might be all you need to click “Add to bag,” this concealer also happens to have a dedicated fanbase with thousands of positive reviews. One person described it as “the ideal touch up tool,” explaining that it can be used alone when you want to “hide redness but don’t want to do the entire makeup routine.” Another wrote that they’re “amazed” by the “subtle glow,” noting that it tempers their redness, while a shopper in their 60s added it doesn’t crease, “blurs fine lines, [is] comfortable, and lasts.” A final customer called it “perfect” for natural makeup, explaining that “it’s brightening and super lightweight with just the right amount of coverage.” 

Cover breakouts and tone down under-eye bags with this Pamela Anderson-approved concealer, which you can grab at Ilia for $32.

