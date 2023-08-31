I Tried Hollywood’s Go-To Pore-Blurring Skin Tint, and It Looks Like a Filter IRL

Uneven skin texture and tone are completely normal — despite what social media often portrays. And while I’m the first to embrace an au naturel look, hyperpigmentation and all, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love a poreless glow from time to time, especially when it’s achievable without a heavy, full-coverage foundation.

As a shopping writer, I’ve tried my fair share of serums and skin tints, but nothing has compared to Ilia’s two-in-one iteration. The Super Serum Skin Tint worn by Laura Dern, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and other notable celebs creates the perfect dewy, light coverage finish while also working to counteract dryness, blemishes, redness, wrinkles, and uneven tone.

The super natural-looking skin tint, which Vanessa Hudgens “fell in love with” thanks to its “all-in-one” formula, boasts hyaluronic acid to plump and replenish skin; niacinamide to minimize pores and even out both skin texture and tone; plant-based squalane for moisture and elasticity boosting effects; and non-nano zinc oxide to shield your skin from UV rays, blue light, and pollution.

Now, in layman’s terms, here’s what I mean: The Super Serum Skin Tint left my skin looking glossy and almost filter-like both while wearing and after continued use. It provides a clean, soft finish while still managing to even out my hyperpigmentation, and it was not only lightweight (unlike my usual go-to foundation) but felt like I actually wasn’t wearing anything at all. The fact that it has 40 SPF in the formula has made it my favorite no-makeup makeup hack for the beach and workouts — in case my gym crush shows up.

You don’t have to take my word for either. The product has 10,000+ glowing reviews, with shoppers calling it “hands down the best tinted moisturizer” they’ve ever used and their “all-time favorite beauty product.” Others gushed over the skin tint for “helping” their “complexion” without causing “breakouts.”

Ilia recommends shaking up the bottle before using it and squeezing a quarter-size of the product from the dropper directly in your hand. You should then just apply it evenly to clean skin as you would any serum.

Head over to the site to shop the Super Serum Skin Tint, or keep scrolling for more of our clean beauty favorites from Ilia.

