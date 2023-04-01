So Many Celebrities Use This Skin-Blurring Tint That Gives Shoppers a “Youthful” Look, We’re Losing Count

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest to join the star-studded roster.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on April 1, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens Skin Tint
It’s no secret thatwe’ve been leaning into fresh-faced makeup; for the past few years, dewy, glowy radiance has been the goal — from glass skin to glazed donut looks. Among the top brands to lean into this new shiny obsession is Ilia, whose skincare-forward approach to makeup has impressed celebrities including Laura Dern, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Pamela Anderson.

From Ilia’s lineup, it’s the Super Serum Skin Tint that’s garnered the most celebrity accolades, with Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr, and Hilary Swank using it — and just this week, Vanessa Hudgens revealed it’s one of her beauty staples, too. “I fell in love with this,” Hudgens told WhoWhatWear about the tint, explaining that she loves the “all-in-one” aspect. Ilia’s skin tint is in fact a three-in-one product, acting as serum, tint, and sunscreen. Once applied to your skin, it blurs and gives an IRL filter look, while long-term it works to improve and protect your skin thanks to a nourishing formula and SPF 40.  You can grab the celebrity-favorite product for $48.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia

Shop now: $48; iliabeauty.com

Made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide, which tackles uneven texture as well as fine lines and wrinkles, the tinted serum’s shade range is expansive — with 30 color options from extra light to extra deep — and offers SPF 40 coverage that shields from “UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and pollution,” per the brand. 

It’s no surprise that the serum boasts thousands of five-star ratings; customers raved that they’re “hooked” on the “natural, glossy, [and] youthful” look it provides. One shopper over 65 said the tint took “years off” their face, and said it provides “great coverage for a natural look.”
“The Super Serum Skin Tint is exactly what my mature and sensitive skin needed,” another shopper wrote. “The foundation is light, dewy without feeling greasy or heavy, and provides coverage to even out my red undertones.” And a new mom who found she had less time for makeup but still wanted coverage said, “I have been looking for something to put on that makes my skin look natural but gives it a bit of a glow since I naturally have dryer skin. This is incredible.”

Join the growing list of celebrities and shoppers who are obsessed with Ilia’s skin-perfecting  SPF tint and grab the $48 serum at its website today.

