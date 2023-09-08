My Sparse Brows Look Full Yet Natural Thanks to This Pencil From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand

Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy.
Published on September 8, 2023

For years, I’ve been on a mission to turn my brows into slightly fuller, more arched versions of their usually sparse and straight selves. I’ve found great success with a plant-based brow serum, but there’s only so much a growth product can do for spots where there isn’t even a brow hair follicle to begin with. So, I’ve tested out just about every brow pencil on the market to find one that checks all the boxes — particularly, one that creates natural-like results that lasts all day. Enter Ilia’s Micro-Tip Brow Pencil.

The product just launched this summer and is the brand’s first brow pencil — and of course it’s spectacular. I’m a huge fan of the clean beauty brand, as are countless celebs like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Miranda Kerr. Made in California, Ilia products are formulated with good-for-you ingredients that nourish your skin while offering a natural-looking tint or glow. I had considered its tinted lip balm as my favorite product, but this new contender is taking the lead. 

Ilia In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil Dark Brown

Ilia

So, why all the fuss? Most notably, the Micro-Tip Brow Pencil features just that — a micro tip — so you can create delicate hair-like strokes for natural-looking brows. Plus, the pencil comes in eight shades, including blonde, auburn, and black, so I was able to find a color that blends in just right. But perhaps my favorite part (it’s hard to choose just one!) is that it actually lasts all day. Not only do I rarely feel the need to touch-up my brows midday, but the pencil itself is long-lasting. Mine lasts about eight weeks, which is double the lifespan of many other brow pencils I’ve tried (DM me and I’ll tell you which ones).

This product’s hero ingredient is provitamin B5, which helps condition brows to keep them strong and healthy — aka, preventing more sparseness from happening. Maybe that’s what makes it so smooth and easy to apply.

And of course, I’m not the only one gushing over Ilia’s brow pencil. “It was easy to make swift, small strokes to evenly fill in my less-than-full natural brows,” wrote one reviewer. “I especially liked that I didn’t run the risk of getting heavy handed... You essentially can’t ‘mess up’ your brows!” As long as you choose the right color, the pencil won’t make your brows too dark or too bold. It’s foolproof. Another reviewer raved that “for the first time” in their life, they have a “full set of eyebrows that look so natural” thanks to the pencil. That wasn’t written by me, but it certainly could’ve been.

So, if you’re looking for a product that will give your brows a fuller and natural-looking shape, give Ilia’s brow pencil a try — trust me on this one.

