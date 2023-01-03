I Can’t Stop Wearing This Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil From a Beauty Brand Kate Hudson Also Uses

When it comes to lip products, I am constantly scouting for those that hydrate, tint, plump, and have a bit of gloss, without feeling sticky. Rarely does a lip product deliver everything I’m looking for — that is, until I stumbled upon a tinted tip oil from Ilia, a brand beloved by celebs like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Miranda Kerr.

Sephora

Shop now: $26; sephora.com and ilia.com

Lip oils are having a major viral moment right now, with TikTok selling out top tinted options from Clarins, Dior, and many more. The 2014 matte-loving me would be shocked by this lip evolution, but today, I’m all about the Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil, which leaves lips soft, smooth, and anything but sticky. As with all products from the clean, luxury beauty brand, it contains super hydrating and good-for-you ingredients like hyaluronic acid to visibly plump lips and offer long-lasting hydration. It also contains nourishing salicornia herbacea extract and meadowfoam seed oil to promote a soft and supple appearance and lock in moisture, respectively.



The lip oil comes in six shades, including burnt coral, berry mauve, and soft lavender hues, with ‘only you,’ a neutral nude, being my favorite for its natural-looking balmy sheen. The formula’s pigment is very buildable; I apply one swipe when running errands and two to three on a night out. And no matter how much you apply, the color stains your lips, so there’s always a bit of hue remaining, regardless of what you eat or drink throughout the day. An added plus: The oil is incredibly hydrating on its own, so I don’t need to apply balm underneath the way I do with most lip products.



InStyle / Iman Balagam

Even lip oil skeptics love this product: “I am not a lip gloss/oil person at all,” said one Sephora reviewer. “I hate feeling sticky and generally prefer a matte look. This product might be the exception to that rule.” Another customer added, “I don’t buy lip gloss often as I don’t like the sticky feel that it usually has, but this one is different and the color is great.”



If you, too, are ready to give the Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil a try, buy it at Sephora and Ilia for $26. Now if you’ll excuse me, my glossy lips and I have places to be.