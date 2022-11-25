Laura Dern Uses This Mascara and Lip Tint Combo to Achieve a Natural, “Healthy” Makeup Look

Laura Dern has certainly mastered the no-makeup makeup look. In addition to going foundation-free, (she relies on True Botanicals skincare instead), the actress turns to makeup from clean beauty brand Ilia for a natural, “healthy” look free of icky ingredients — and her top picks are on sale.

“When I really just want to naturally go through the day and not have anything ‘unhealthy’ on me, if you will, I discovered that makeup brand Ilia,” Dern tells InStyle. The brand — which is favored by other stars like Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow — offers a lineup of skin tints, lip balms, mascara, and more, all formulated with “active levels of skincare ingredients,” many of which are silicone-, gluten-, and fragrance-free.

Dern says she likes Ilia’s clean mascara, which she calls a “great alternative” to the chemical-filled options “we’ve all been using for years.” Both the brand’s Limitless Lash Mascara and Fullest Volumizing Mascara are made with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, arginine (an amino acid), and vitamin B5 to provide lift and volume without irritation. In fact, they’re ophthalmologist-tested and deemed safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, per the brand. Thousands of shoppers also gave the mascaras their stamps of approval, saying the gentle formulas work well for “tiny lashes” and lengthen “without flaking.”

Both tubes — along with the rest of Ilia’s offerings — are 20 percent off for Black Friday when you use the promo code WONDERLAND at checkout.

In addition to the mascara, Dern loves using the brand’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm because it’s “really natural and easy,” she tells us. Made with rosehip seed oil and shea butter, the tinted balm comes in eight shades that include neutral pinks, cool berries, and warm reds. It leaves behind a hydrating tint that’s buildable depending on how sheer or pigmented you’d like the color to be. Shoppers say it’s smooth and lightweight, plus that it has the “perfect amount of natural-looking color.” An InStyle shopping writer who reviewed the product even replaced her lipstick with the balm — it’s that good.

Ilia rarely goes on sale, so this Black Friday discount is certainly a treat. Grab Dern’s favorites — and more — for 20 percent off with the promo code today before the discount ends.