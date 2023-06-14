Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use

It was out of stock for months.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Ilia Sale
Photo:

ilia

Ilia is as rare of a beauty brand as they come. It doesn’t have just a couple of celebrity fans or a single hero product. Instead, the list of celebrities who have praised or worn Ilia is in the dozens — including Pamela Anderson and Cindy Crawford — and there are too many beloved products to single out one. Its annual friends and family sale is, therefore, the perfect time to try something new or stock up on your favorites. Until June 18, take 20 percent off purchases of $75 or more sitewide with the code THEBIGONE

Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

Ilia

Shop now: $37 with code THEBIGONE (Originally $46); iliabeauty.com

Earlier this year Ilia launched its Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream. It sold out super quickly and then amassed a 3000-plus waitlist while shoppers awaited the restock which, thankfully, happened. In addition to making it into Niall Horan’s skincare routine, it also quickly amassed more than 600 reviews with an average 4.5-star rating.

Through a combination of sea fennel extract (a retinol alternative), avocado extract, caffeine, and peptides, Bright Start firms, depuffs, smooths, and brightens under eyes. The effect is reduced dark circles with a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed vivaciousness. 

“I have dark circles and have been noticing my eye area is dryer than normal… After a week I started noticing a difference… [My eyes are] definitely more hydrated and I don't look as tired,” one shopper wrote. “I even go out of the house without concealer on occasion,” they concluded. 

To meet the $75 minimum for the sale, pair with the True Skin Serum Concealer

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia

Shop now: $38 with code THEBIGONE (Originally $48); iliabeauty.com

Ilia’s celebrity and shopper-loved, iconic, superstar-status Super Serum Skin Tint needs no introduction. In April, the product celebrated two milestones — it turned three years old and it marked 2.5-plus million bottles sold. (Many of which, I have to imagine, were going to celebrities like Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens, Miranda Kerr, Cindy Crawford, etc.)

It comes in an extensive range of 30 sheer but tinted, light coverage shades. The makeup side of it provides subtle pigment and the skincare side targets moisture retention (hyaluronic acid), hydration (squalane), skin tone evening, and wrinkles (niacinamide). It has more than 10,000 reviews with an average 4.5-star rating. 

A 61-year-old shopper said that thanks to Super Serum Skin Tint “every single person I interact with says my skin looks amazing.” They praised it for having “just enough color to cover the imperfections” while being “very light and dewy and making [their] skin look hydrated and plump.” 

Pair with: Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

