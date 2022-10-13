No matter how much water I drink or how much lip balm I apply, my lips will never not feel dry with lipstick on. I’ve tried alternatives like lip oils and stains, but I haven’t been able to find a lip product that’s just right. Essentially, I’ve been on the hunt for something that looks like lipstick, but feels like a balm; something that moisturizes, tints, and lasts for hours. This wishlist of mine sounds a bit like hoping for your dream job that also lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world, right? I thought so too, until I tried Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm.

Surely, you’ve heard of Ilia by now, if not via an ad on a podcast or touted by celebs like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Miranda Kerr. In case you need a refresher, Ilia is a clean beauty brand from California with a lineup of products made with super nourishing and good-for-your-skin ingredients. It's beloved for its formulas that look natural when applied and offer as little or as much color or coverage as you desire.

Ilia’s lip balm does what all good lip balms do — deeply nourishes dry lips and keeps them feeling hydrated for hours after swiping on. It’s able to do so thanks to its moisturizing ingredient lineup, like salicornia (sea succulent), rosehip seed oil, and shea butter. The balm comes in eight delicious shades, including a light peachy-pink, juicy tomato red, and warm cocoa.

Ilia

Shop now: $28; ilia.com

My go-to shade is called Lady, a ruby red that’s comparable to my previous go-to lip product, Face Stockholm's Cranberry Veil (AKA Carolyn Bessette's once-loved lipstick). My favorite thing about it, aside from its moisture-boosting benefits, is its buildable coverage. One swipe of the balm gives me a sheer, subtle daytime color, and a few more gives me a bolder nighttime look. Not only that, but the tint leaves a subtle stain on my lips, helping the color last a few hours.

Hundreds of other shoppers love the highly-rated Ilia balm, too, calling it the “perfect pop of color.” “Love how soft and moisturized my lips feel with this balm,” one customer wrote. “The Lullaby shade is natural and brings back the shade my lips used to be. I had to buy another for my daughter since she wanted to steal mine!”

Did I manifest this lip balm? Maybe. Now excuse me, I have more wishlists to make.

