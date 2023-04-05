These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon

Regardless of your style, there are a few basic pieces that belong in every wardrobe. That list includes a well-fitting pair of jeans, a classic white button-down, a pair of perfectly worn-in sneakers, and of course, everyday tees and tanks. Now that we’re heading into the warmer months, it’s the ideal time to stock up on versatile, lightweight tops you can mix and match all season long. And, luckily for you, Amazon’s best-selling active tanks are on sale for $8 apiece.

Available in 13 colors combinations and sizes XS through XXL, the popular tank tops come in a pack of three for $24. Each is made from a blend of moisture-wicking polyester and spandex that’ll keep you cool on even the hottest days. Plus, the tanks have a scoop neckline, a racerback design, and curved, exposed seams down the sides that give them a flattering shape.

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $45); amazon.com

These stylish tank tops are great for everything from a high-intensity workout to a casual weekend brunch. If you’re hitting the gym or going for a stroll around your neighborhood, throw on the tank with cropped leggings, athletic shoes, and a zip-up sweatshirt. And for a day of running errands or meeting up with friends, style the tank with a pair of cropped, straight-leg jeans, and layer either a button-down shirt or a loosely knit sweater on top.

More than 28,600 Amazon shoppers have given the versatile tank tops a five-star rating, and many of those people left glowing reviews. One shopper confirmed they’re “great for workouts” and as “undershirts for layering.” Another reviewer agreed, adding that the tanks work well “underneath see-through blouses.”

As for the fabric, a buyer, who owns nine of these tank tops, said it’s “soft and breathable,” and “comfortable to go walking in.” And in terms of fit, another shopper said the tank tops stretch “perfectly across the chest in a flattering way,” and the bottom of the shirts goes “right past your waist” and “down over your stomach” for a full-coverage look.

Thanks to their rave reviews, affordable price tag, and wide range of color options, the Icyzone tanks clearly deserve a spot in your spring wardrobe. Shop more sets of three tank tops on sale at Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $45); amazon.com

