We've Got a First Look at the New Whitney Houston Biopic

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' premieres Dec. 21.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 12:39PM
Fans are set to get a look at "the Whitney you never knew," according to a new movie from Anthony McCarten, the writer behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a biopic that promises to showcase the story of one of music's most legendary voices, from her beginnings as a choir girl to her performance at the Super Bowl and beyond.

Of course, Whitney Houston's life wasn't all glamour and gloss — and the film isn't going to shy away from that, either. In the first trailer, which dropped today, fans can see what's in store when the film hits theaters on Dec. 21.

Ackie recreates some of Houston's most iconic looks, including her colorful and campy "How Will I Know" music video and her sexier looks from "It's Not Right, But It's Okay." The film also stars Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford, and Clarke Peters as John Houston.

"I’m going to try my best because that woman — it sends shivers down my spine how much she means to me, the world, Black women, African American women," Ackie told Entertainment Tonight back in May 2022. "I’m going to throw my everything into making sure she is represented properly.” 

She even acknowledged the pressure of playing someone so famous, saying that as long as she tells the story honestly and authentically, she'll consider it a job well done.

“I just want to tell her story. And I think when I’m able to simplify it down to that, I’ll be able to handle the pressure,” Ackie said. 

