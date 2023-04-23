Beauty Nails I Replaced My Manicure Appointments With These $16 Gel Strips, and My Nails Have Never Been Healthier They’re long-lasting and easy to apply. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 23, 2023 @ 11:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle One thing about me: My nails will always be done. Like a new accessory or outfit, something about a fresh manicure gives me a confidence I just can’t explain. But, with my claw upkeep comes its downfalls — aka the sacrifice of time, money, and sometimes even nail health. Amid quarantine, I tried just about every at-home solution in the book, but nothing compared to the look of a professional manicure. I lost all hope in the DIY route, and eventually turned back to the salon chair — that is, until I recently discovered the Dashing Diva Gel Strips. Let’s just say, I haven’t booked a nail appointment since. The semi-cured gel nail stickers deliver salon-quality at a fraction of the cost. For just $16 at Amazon, one pack is stocked with 34 nail strips, so you can find the best shapes that fit you, and have plenty of spares on hand, too. But, in my experience I’ve never had to reapply a nail — they last for at least 14 days and don’t chip or peel as regular polish does. Since the strips are semi-cured (meaning you have to use a UV light to harden them), they have the same strong look and feel as a traditional gel manicure. Plus, they’re available in a wide range of trending styles and colors — my favorite being the iridescent Glaze collection, reminiscent of the viral Hailey Bieber nail trend. Amazon Shop now: $16; amazon.com Not only are they really cute, but the gel strips are super easy to use, too — and I’m no manicure expert. To apply, cleanse your nails with the provided prep pads, and select the right sized sticker for each nail, aiming to get as close to the cuticle line as possible. Then, trim any excess product and place your nail under the LED mini lamp (which is sold separately for $12) for 45 seconds, or until the sticker has completely hardened. After that, I like to use a file to perfect my shape, and then I’m done — a glossy manicure in just a few minutes. This Durable Nail Polish Top Coat Stays Chip-Free So Long, Shoppers Are “Bored” of Their Existing Color Since replacing salon manicures with this at-home solution, I’ve found my nails are stronger and healthier. They no longer face the harsh chemicals that come with a classic gel mani, and they grow out damage-free. And, to remove them, there’s no drilling or tearing required, just soak your fingernails and use the provided wooden stick to gently pry them off, or shop the brand’s Magic Off removing solution. I’m not the only one who swears by the product — InStyle tested a number of at-home nail solutions, and Dashing Diva won Best Gel Nail Strips of 2023 based on their “user-friendly” application and “foolproof,” “high-shine” results. And, Amazon shoppers are fans, too, granting the DIY manicure product a near-perfect five-star rating. Be sure to try the Dashing Diva Glaze Gel Strips for just $16 at Amazon, and browse more chic styles below. Amazon Shop now: $16; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $16; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $16; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $16; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $12; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This InStyle-Approved Denim Brand Has Tons of Jean Styles That ‘Fit Perfectly,’ and They’re All on Sale 10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10 Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair