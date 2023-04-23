I Replaced My Manicure Appointments With These $16 Gel Strips, and My Nails Have Never Been Healthier

They’re long-lasting and easy to apply.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 @ 11:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cancelling Manicure Thanks to $16 Gel Nail Strips
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

One thing about me: My nails will always be done. Like a new accessory or outfit, something about a fresh manicure gives me a confidence I just can’t explain. But, with my claw upkeep comes its downfalls — aka the sacrifice of time, money, and sometimes even nail health. Amid quarantine, I tried just about every at-home solution in the book, but nothing compared to the look of a professional manicure. I lost all hope in the DIY route, and eventually turned back to the salon chair — that is, until I recently discovered the Dashing Diva Gel Strips. Let’s just say, I haven’t booked a nail appointment since. 

The semi-cured gel nail stickers deliver salon-quality at a fraction of the cost. For just $16 at Amazon, one pack is stocked with 34 nail strips, so you can find the best shapes that fit you, and have plenty of spares on hand, too. But, in my experience I’ve never had to reapply a nail — they last for at least 14 days and don’t chip or peel as regular polish does. Since the strips are semi-cured (meaning you have to use a UV light to harden them), they have the same strong look and feel as a traditional gel manicure. Plus, they’re available in a wide range of trending styles and colors — my favorite being the iridescent Glaze collection, reminiscent of the viral Hailey Bieber nail trend

Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Not only are they really cute, but the gel strips are super easy to use, too — and I’m no manicure expert. To apply, cleanse your nails with the provided prep pads, and select the right sized sticker for each nail, aiming to get as close to the cuticle line as possible. Then, trim any excess product and place your nail under the LED mini lamp (which is sold separately for $12) for 45 seconds, or until the sticker has completely hardened. After that, I like to use a file to perfect my shape, and then I’m done — a glossy manicure in just a few minutes. 

Since replacing salon manicures with this at-home solution, I’ve found my nails are stronger and healthier. They no longer face the harsh chemicals that come with a classic gel mani, and they grow out damage-free. And, to remove them, there’s no drilling or tearing required, just soak your fingernails and use the provided wooden stick to gently pry them off, or shop the brand’s Magic Off removing solution.  

I’m not the only one who swears by the product — InStyle tested a number of at-home nail solutions, and Dashing Diva won Best Gel Nail Strips of 2023 based on their “user-friendly” application and “foolproof,” “high-shine” results. And, Amazon shoppers are fans, too, granting the DIY manicure product a near-perfect five-star rating. 

Be sure to try the Dashing Diva Glaze Gel Strips for just $16 at Amazon, and browse more chic styles below. 

Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Dashing Diva Mini LED Gel Nail Lamp

Amazon

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Three Women Wearing AG Jeans
This InStyle-Approved Denim Brand Has Tons of Jean Styles That ‘Fit Perfectly,’ and They’re All on Sale
Editor-approved Amazon spring finds
10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10
Rhianna Walking Outside
Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair
Related Articles
Woman Hair Serum
I Used This $10 Hair Growth Oil on My Brows and Lashes for 3 Months, and They’re Noticeably Fuller and Longer
CeraVe Eye Cream for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Uses This Hair Treatment to Make Silver Strands “Shine,” and It’s Just $13 Right Now
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
What Are Blush Nails?
Blush Nails Are the Latest Nail Trend that Everyone Is Obsessed With
Editor-approved Amazon spring finds
10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10
Chanel Le Gel Coat Lead
This Durable Nail Polish Top Coat Stays Chip-Free So Long, Shoppers Are “Bored” of Their Existing Color
Rich Girl Nail Ideas
What Are Rich-Girl Nails? Jennifer Lopez's Manicurist Tom Bachik Breaks It Down
Tory Burch Is Having a Blowout Sale, With Up to 50% Off Trending Spring Fashion
Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles
Jennifer Garner Uses This Hydrating Skin Tint for "Light Coverage and A Natural Glow" and It's 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Dewy Glow at Her Latest Movie Premiere Was Thanks to This Hydrating $10 Skin Tint
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
I Swear By This $13 Nail Polish That Replaces Salon Manis, and The On Set Pros Do, Too
A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set
Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes
9 Pink Metallic Nail Ideas to Channel Your Inner Barbie
Kosas DreamBeam Product Review
I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
This Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads â and It's 25% Off Right Now
This Deep-Cleaning Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads — and It's on Sale