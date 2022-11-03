I’ve Worn These Chelsea Boots All Over NYC for 8+ Months, and I Haven’t Gotten a Single Blister

I’m pretty sure the comfy shoes are made of magic.

Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on November 3, 2022 @ 06:00PM
Hush Puppies Chelsea Boot Review
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Living in New York City, I walk just about everywhere I go. To put it into perspective, a 30-minute trek is more than doable, and I don’t own a car. Instead, I walk from point A to point B and jump on the subway when it calls. But as a fashion editor, I wouldn’t be caught dead in drab clothing. You best believe I’m always dressed to impress, and that includes my shoes. Opting for trendy shoes in a walking city often means blisters, sores, and squished toes — and I was over it. Just when I thought my stylish shoe days were long gone and that I was going to have to wear dad sneakers for the rest of my life, the Hush Puppies Hadley Chelsea Boot entered the chat.

Hush Puppies Women's Hadley Chelsea Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $130; amazon.com and hushpuppies.com 

What first caught my attention was the brand itself. Hush Puppies has long been loved by celebrities — look no further than Pippa Middleton for proof. The royal’s sister was spotted wearing the brand’s now sold-out Molly Malia sandal to Wimbledon, which has since sold out. But perhaps more alluring was the shoe’s overall construction. I could picture myself styling the classic boot and all-leather build with just about everything in my closet. I also loved the short, block heel, as it would give me a bit more height, while the side stretch paneling added additional detail. I quickly seized a pair but was left wondering, “Will these destroy my ankles just like the other shoes in my closet?” Well, after eight months of testing, I can confirm that they won’t. 

I’ve worn these boots almost everywhere during this time period. I’ve shown them off at industry events, date nights, office gatherings, and even chased a bus in them (that’s a story for another time). Not only have they never given me blisters, bumps, or tears (I’m looking at you, hot-pink heels), not even upon first wear, they are also phenomenally comfortable. The cushioned footbed supports my foot, while the shoe’s material increases in flexibility each time I step out in them — and remember, we’re talking about leather here. 

Hush Puppies Women's Hadley Chelsea Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $92–130; amazon.com    

But perhaps one of the greatest details of the Hush Puppies Hadley Chelsea Boot is its weather-proof capabilities. Before moving to New York, I lived in California, where it only ever rained on a rare occasion. When I moved to the city that never sleeps, I was in desperate need of rain boots, but luckily, the Hadley boots are also water-resistant, so I never had to spend on a separate pair. “No way these super adorable leather booties are also rain-proof,” I thought, but one wear in a downpour proved otherwise. My feet stayed cozy and warm and the boots quickly dried off. In no time, they snapped back to their best-looking selves.

So to everyone out there wondering if your cute shoe days are behind you, think again. These Hush Puppies Hadley Chelsea Boots are it, and they feel, work, and look amazing. But I get it — you may just have to put them to the test to really believe it. So, get the boots starting at $92 on Amazon to see what the hype is all about, or shop additional styles on Amazon, DSW and the Hush Puppies website.

Hush Puppies boots

Hush Puppies

Shop now: $100; dsw.com and hushpuppies.com 

Hush Puppies Boots

Hush Puppies

Shop now: $110; dsw.com and hushpuppies.com 

Hush Puppies boots

Hush Puppies

Shop now: $70–130; amazon.com, hushpuppies.com, and dsw.com 

