Hurricane Sandy Have You Housebound? Pass the Time with These Ab and Bikini Photos!

Meghan Blalock
Oct 29, 2012 @ 2:45 pm

If you're one of the millions of people along the East Coast who's stuck at home because of the 900-mile-wide Hurricane Sandy barreling up the seaboard, you're probably biding your time (between weather updates) by indulging in movie marathons, diving into a good book, or catching up on sleep—but we've got something else in mind. When the weather is this dreary, sometimes a girl just needs to dream of sunnier days and hot bodies. So we've compiled a couple of our favorite galleries: The 70 best star bikinis from summer and the 15 sexiest celebrity abs, to help get you through the storm. Click through to experience all the sun-kissed and skin-baring fun—from the comfort of your couch! (And, hey, after feasting your eyes on these famous physiques you may be motivated to do some crunches...)

