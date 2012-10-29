Hurricane Sandy Have You Housebound? Pass the Time with These Ab and Bikini Photos!

If you're one of the millions of people along the East Coast who's stuck at home because of the 900-mile-wide Hurricane Sandy barreling up the seaboard, you're probably biding your time (between weather updates) by indulging in movie marathons, diving into a good book, or catching up on sleep—but we've got something else in mind. When the weather is this dreary, sometimes a girl just needs to dream of sunnier days and hot bodies. So we've compiled a couple of our favorite galleries: The 70 best star bikinis from summer and the 15 sexiest celebrity abs, to help get you through the storm. Click through to experience all the sun-kissed and skin-baring fun—from the comfort of your couch! (And, hey, after feasting your eyes on these famous physiques you may be motivated to do some crunches...)

MORE: • Most Stylish Hollywood Men • Gosling Alert: See New Photo • The $2.5 Million Fantasy Bra