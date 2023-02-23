Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes

Picture it: the year is 1950. It Girls are wearing tailored dresses with full skirts, cinched waists, and Peter Pan collars. Flash forward to today, and Hunter Schafer is the spitting image of the era that epitomized glamor.

While arriving at the Prada Womenswear Fall Winter 2023/2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the actress opted for a subtle, yet impactful, bang of color. Looking worlds away from her alter-ego on Euphoria, Jules Vaughn, she sported a prim lemon yellow long-sleeved dress that fell just below her knees and featured a wide lapel collar with two large buttons.

But what really stole the show as she posed outside the venue was her choice of shoes. Strutting in matching lemon-yellow heeled Mary Janes, she reminded us of the beloved shoe that’s been walked in all over Hollywood — just those daring enough to take the plunge (see: Hailey Bieber’s sky-high version and Katie Holmes casual take). She accessorized the '50s-inspired ensemble with a light brown Prada handbag.

On the beauty front, she slicked her hair back into an updo and complimented the look with a peachy blush, nude lip, and brown smoky eyes.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Last week, the Euphoria star unveiled the news of becoming the new face and brand ambassador for Mulger. Posting to Instagram, she wrote, “Angel so grateful to @muglerofficial for having me as the new face of Angel, and to bring the reinvention of this iconic fragrance to life! stay tuned :).” She’s set to front the Angel Elixir fragrance starting in March.

