See the Haunting New Image from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

We still have a ways to go before the release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in November, but in the meantime you can enjoy the new teaser image from the film.

The haunting photograph features Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Willow Shields as her sister Primrose and looks like an old-fashioned portrait complete with solemn faces and muted colors. It conveys the hardships Panem citizens have endured as well as the great responsibility their protector Katniss faces as she prepares to go to war with the Capitol.

The piece, titled The Sister Portrait, debuted as a commemorative print at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off this week. Shot by Tim Palen, it's a part of a collection of photos from the film series to be published in a book, Vanity Fair reports. Tim Palen: Photographs from the Hunger Games ($50; amazon.com) will be available June 16 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 hits theaters Nov. 20.

