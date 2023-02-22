Everything You Want to Know About Human Hair Wigs But Were Afraid to Ask

Wigs have become much more accepted and common, and with the advancement, natural look, and their ability to look seamless as if the hair grows out of your own head, human hair wigs specifically, have become a favorite of everyone from influencers, to celebrities and hair stylists alike.

Wigs have been a part of beauty and culture for centuries. From Ancient Egypt, to the Roman empire, and 16th century Europe, wigs signified social status, fashion, and royalty. Over time, wigs have changed from a symbol of social hierarchy to a mode of self expression.

Getting a human hair wig can be exciting, but also overwhelming if you’re new to wearing wigs. That’s why we tapped celebrity hairstylist, founder of her eponymous brand, Kim Kimble, and celebrity wig stylist and founder of whatwigs, Noah Scott, to break down everything you need to know. Scroll on to learn about the benefits of choosing a human hair wig, the do’s and don’ts, and products to care for them.

What are the benefits of using human hair wigs versus other types?

Human hair wigs are made from 100% human hair, so there are many advantages to choosing them over synthetic options. For starters, they last significantly longer and offer the most natural look and feel.

Scott says that the best benefit is the versatility in styling. As opposed to synthetic or other hair types, human hair wigs you can treat like your own and “cut, color, and heat style as you would your own hair.”

While human hair wigs often cost considerably more than synthetic hair, the life expectancy of the wig is significantly longer with proper care. “Expect to pay $500-$1,500 for a quality human-hair wig, or $200 to $300 for a shorter bob style," says Kimble. "But it’s worth the investment; if properly cared for, human-hair wigs last for two or three years.”

If you’ve never worn a wig before, experts suggest going to a wig shop and trying on different styles to see which cut, or color you like. If you arent' versed in wig application and are buying your first human hair wig, opt for easy-to-wear-styles. For example, a glue-less wig doesn't need extra adhesives and can just be plopped on. A U-part or V-part wig, where hair extensions are sewn onto a U-shaped wig cap made with mesh and clips, allow for an opening at the top for your natural hair. Kimble recommends getting one with an adjustable elastic strap to secure it. A partial base wig with a strap and machine back is another option, as it provides ventilation and is also easier for new wig-wearers. Lastly, full-lace wigs are great for glamour shots, but wig newbies should avoid them for everyday wear as they are more fragile and have to be pinned and glued down.

How to take care of human hair wigs:

Maintaining and styling your wig is similar to the upkeep of your natural hair, so Kimble says to make sure you’re hand-washing the wig with a shampoo and conditioner that hydrates and protects.

“Squeeze or wring out your wig like you would a delicate fabric, run your fingers through it and keep combing it as you cleanse. Put the clean wig on your wig head and comb and brush it. Then let it air-dry overnight,” she instructs.



Scott recommends taking them off at night. However, he adds that if your wig is installed he suggests sleeping on a satin pillowcase or using a silk bonnet to protect the hair from getting tangled and/or matted.

