Huda Beauty's New Eyeshadow Palette Has Everything You Need to Create Fall's Smokey Eye Trend

Here’s how to experiment with texture and deep shades, according to Huda Kattan.

Published on October 3, 2022

Huda Beauty Palette Launch
I think of Huda Kattan as one of the internet’s first beauty influencers. I have distinct memories of watching her Instagram videos and tutorials over a decade ago, well before the launch of her eponymous brand. Without her, I may have never discovered the transformative power of lip liner. This is all to say that if anyone has a crystal ball showing future makeup trends, it’s Kattan. And in tandem with the launch of Huda Beauty’s new Empowered Palette, I asked her for her insight on upcoming fall and winter beauty trends. 

“I’ve been seeing lots of golds and coppers mixed with everyday neutrals for a super wearable eye look,” she says. An easy way to do this is to “play around with different textures and try incorporating the wet look.” To complement the eyeshadow, Kattan says she envisions two options — a nude or red lip. 

Another trend that plays with similar shades is “the comeback of the ‘90s smokey eye,” which she says is “going to be a really big hit for fall and winter.” One more nostalgic look the makeup artist expects to see is “sexy smudged liner with some shimmer.” As someone closely watching the return of indie sleaze, I have to concur that this will definitely be a thing. (Just think of Taylor Swift’s Midnights album cover.) 

Huda Beauty’s Empowered Eyeshadow Palette gives you everything you need to create these looks in one place, but it’s nice to have some individual options, too. Below are some products to get you started on your fall/winter makeup journey.

Making the most of an eyeshadow palette always seems impossible to me but the 18-shade Empowered Palette includes a ton of shades and textures with everything you’ll need for the season: neutrals, dark shades, metallic flakes, eyeliner-shadows, and wet metallics.  If you’ve ever played around with a Huda Beauty palette, you know the drill — the pigments are rich and vivid; a little goes a long way. 

Achieving the “wet look” is easier said than done — eventually those formulas dry, fade, or wear off. In my years of searching, this just-launched Eye Gloss from About-Face is the only actual eye-glossing product that works and lasts. It’s also completely clear, so it can be worn alone (a look I love) or layered with any and all types of makeup. 

I do not understand a single one of the reviews below five-stars for this product because I was obsessed at first swatch. Unlike some liquid metallics or glitters, the texture is thick and only requires one coat. It dries to look almost like metallic flakes and the color appears to change as the light hits it. Darker shades like ‘true luv’ are a one-step winter look, but you can also use lighter shades like ‘star ruby’ or ‘lover’ to accent the way Huda instructs. 

If you buy this, be aware that it truly does what the name implies — it is not a precise set-in-place product, which is what makes it great for this season’s top makeup trend. Apply with a brush (or your fingers, if you’re bold) and don’t be afraid to get messy. This is a makeup look where lack of precision is actually your friend. 

Bold eye makeup can be intimidating, but Huda has some advice: “Grab a few good brushes to help blend everything out super seamlessly.” Anisa Beauty’s Eye Brush Collection is a great place to start building your toolkit. With deep or dark colors, she says to start slow. “You can always build up the eyeshadow by slowly adding more pigment, but it’s hard to take any away.”

Ultimately, experimenting will help you find your vibe and feel your best. For Kattan right now, that’s a “bold, sexy eye look,” but she says it really comes down to whatever it takes to make “you look and feel confident.”

