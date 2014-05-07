Everything's Coming Up Roses! How to Make the Floral Hair Trend Your Look for Spring

Rex USA; WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 07, 2014 @ 3:30 pm

Even if you're missing Coachella, that doesn't mean that the floral hair accessory trend is out. Dainty flower crowns like Keira Knightleys or an elegant statement bloom like Zooey Deschanels are an easy way to dress up an otherwise conventional updo while also giving your look an appropriate springtime touch. Even a messy bun gets elevated with a few well-placed blossoms, and the effect can be mastered by anyone—even if you're a hair accessory novice. We put together our need-to-know tips for trying out the trend, without being too reminiscent of your elementary school days. Click through our gallery to get all the details now!

Pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download, for more features like this!

1 of 6 WireImage; Rex USA

You Can Do: Flowers in Your Hair

Flower crowns aren't just for Coachella anymore! Floral accents give even the stuffiest updos a youthful vibe, and just a couple of well-placed buds can make a basic messy bun look captivating. Keep reading to learn how you can master the look!

Advertisement
2 of 6 ImaxTree (2)

The Basic Tips

Less is more. While a crown of cabbage roses is a good idea for music festivals, the effect may be too intense for every day wear. If you plan to use a few flowers, stick to smaller blooms, like the style seen at Dolce & Gabbana (left). As the model from Zac Posen's show demonstrates, placement is key. Concentrate larger flowers to one area, and avoid affixing them too close to your hairline.

3 of 6 StarTraks Photo; Time Inc Photo Studio

I'm Not Sure Where to Start.

Hair accessory novice? No problem! Try experimenting with non-intimidating styles like Amy Adams', with the flower placed towards the back of your head. We love creating a sleek finish with Fekkai's Sheer Hold Hairspray ($20; fekkai.com) as a contrast to the feminine accessory, but effortless, roughed-up styles work just as well.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Time Inc Photo Studio (2)

I'm Afraid I'll Look Juvenile.

Don't worry, we won't let you leave the house looking like a 5-year-old. Unless you're heading to a tropical getaway, we recommend steering clear of neon hues, or shades not typically found in nature. The exception? A bejeweled clip like Deepa Gurnani's ($52; deepagurnani.com), which makes for a dressed-up take on the trend. Alternately, organic-looking versions like the one from Hair Comes the Bride ($42; haircomesthebride.com) make a major impact, even with a simple color scheme.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy Photo (2)

My Hair Is Too Slippery to Hold An Accessory.

Because unwashed hair has a little more texture, accessories won't fall out as easily, but if you're working with clean strands, a spritz of dry shampoo or texturizer will give your flower a place to grip. We're obsessed with R + Co's Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($29; randco.com) and Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($42; oribe.com). Just spritz the product onto the area where you plan to place the flower, and once the clip is set, give the section an extra blast for added security.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Time Inc Photo Studio (3)

DIY It!

If you have a few artificial flowers, a glue gun, and hair clips handy, there's no need to hit up the department store. Simply clip off the plastic stem, slather the base of the flower with glue, then slap it onto an alligator clip-just be sure to let the glue dry completely before wearing your accessory.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!