There is no better way to begin 2016 than by doing something good for your body—like yoga. This can be as simple as practicing at home for five minutes each day. We asked Daniel Lacerda, founder of Mr. Yoga, Inc. and author of 2,100 Asanas: The Complete Yoga Poses ($23; amazon.com), for three postures to make you stronger, happier, and healthier in the new year. Read below for Lacerda’s tips and get stretching!